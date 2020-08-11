LG will be in charge of making screens for the iPhone 12: report

James Ashley
LG will manufacture the screen for at least one of the four iPhone 12s to launch in 2020, according to reports.

LG will manufacture the display for at least one variant of the iPhone 12, according to a report from the trusted outlet The Nikkei.

LG will make 20 million 6.1-inch OLED screens for the iPhone 12 of that size, one of three sizes the phone would have. Samsung will be in charge of manufacturing the rest of the screens for the other models.

Samsung will produce 30-35 million panels for the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and 15-20 million for the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the same number of panels for the 6.7-inch model.

LG’s contribution to the iPhone 12 is five times greater than that made for the iPhone 11 last year, says The Nikkei, demonstrating Apple’s interest in diversifying its suppliers and reducing its dependence on Samsung.

Apple has not commented on the iPhone 12 and has not announced any events for September, the month in which the Cupertino firm regularly announces the new cell phones. Four iPhone 12 phones are expected, in three different sizes: the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

