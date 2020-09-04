LG Velvet: Features LG Velvet: Price, camera and buy the expected LG G9

The LG Velvet, initially rumored as the LG G9, is one of the most exciting cell phones the company has released in years, offering a major change in the identity of its phones.

During the last few years, LG had been stuck in a cell phone and interface design that it defined years ago on its cell phones and that represented fewer changes than the company.

Now, the Velvet brings a very different design to the other phones the company has launched in recent years, offering major changes to the interface and even a new serial name.

Is the LG Velvet the device that will change what we know about LG cell phones? Will it be the right step to the success of the company? And is it worth it? All this is what we try to answer you in this analysis.

LG Velvet: Features and Specifications

screen : 6.8 inches (OLED) with 60Hz refresh rate.

: 6.8 inches (OLED) with 60Hz refresh rate. Resolution : 2,460×1,080 pixels.

: 2,460×1,080 pixels. Processor : Snapdragon 765G.

: Snapdragon 765G. RAM : 6GB.

: 6GB. Storage : 128GB.

: 128GB. MicroSD slot : Yes.

: Yes. Operating system : Android 10.

: Android 10. Battery : 4,300mAh.

: 4,300mAh. Wireless charging : Yes.

: Yes. Headphone jack (3.5mm): Yes.

(3.5mm): Yes. Cameras : 48 megapixels (f / 1.8) + 8 megapixel wide angle (f / 1.9) + 3 megapixel depth sensor.

: 48 megapixels (f / 1.8) + 8 megapixel wide angle (f / 1.9) + 3 megapixel depth sensor. Frontal camera : 16 megapixels.

: 16 megapixels. Waterproof : Yes, IP68.

: Yes, IP68. Fingerprint reader: Yes, on screen.

Yes, on screen. 5G: Yes.

Yes. Size: 174.4×84.6×14.4mm.

174.4×84.6×14.4mm. Weight: 129 grams.

Price and availability

The price of the LG Velvet is and , while it will be available at T-Mobile with a similar price.

Even for a limited time, the LG Velvet can be purchased for US $ 10 a month, for 30 months; In other words, the LG Velvet could be purchased for US $ 300, as long as you are a new AT&T customer.

At Verizon, the LG Velvet can be purchased at Verizon also with a financing plan that allows you to pay US $ 29.17 per month for 24 months.

The LG Velvet in Spain is priced at , while in Mexico and Latin America I do not know its price or arrival.

Design: Imperfectly beautiful

The LG Velvet is a cell phone that at first glance is beautiful because it has a curved OLED screen (P-OLED), as well as a slightly curved back that meets a metal edge. This means that it is very much like what Samsung has released for several years.

However, this does not mean that it is exactly the same as those cell phones with these characteristics, but that the back has, for example, three cameras organized by size from largest to smallest, including the flash, and that practically do not protrude from its Body.

That rear is very minimal and looks good, although the appreciation for this might vary by color. The LG Velvet is available in gray, green, black, white, gray and a gradient color of red and yellow (varies by market).

The glass back, however, attracts fingerprints a lot and possibly the white color is the best to combat this.

On the right side edge you find the power button, while on the left side there are buttons to control the volume and another for Google Assistant.

At the bottom is the USB-C port, the traditional headphone jack, and one of the speakers (the earphone works as a secondary speaker). However, unlike the LG V60 ThinQ and other generations of the company’s flagship phones, the LG Velvet does not have a hi-fi amplifier that allows for a better sound experience through headphones.

As for the two speakers, the LG Velvet offers good sound quality and this is good to see in a mid-range cell phone.

The curved screen offers good detail and colors, responds well to gestures and is visible in bright sunlight. However, although the bezels are small, they are not necessarily the smallest that we have seen and it has an eyebrow at the top, similar to what the company brought in on the LG V60 ThinQ.

In hand, the LG Velvet feels good, but it is a very long cell phone (it has an aspect ratio of 20.5: 9), which makes it difficult to reach the top of the screen with one hand. In addition, the phone is slippery, so it leads to accidents such as slipping out of pockets or falling off a flat surface.

The LG Velvet has an IP68 water resistance certification and can be charged wirelessly.

LG Velvet with double screen, its interface and other functions

The LG Velvet cell phone is also compatible with its own secondary screen that extends the functions to be more productive and even have a better video game experience by having the controls on one screen and on the other you can see all the action.

However, as with other cell phones such as the LG G8X and the V60, when using said secondary screen the cell phone becomes much thicker and heavier, in addition to taking away water resistance – the secondary screen does not have that capacity. In addition, the USB-C port is covered and an adapter is required, adding to the inconvenience. In terms of functions, the secondary screen works practically the same as the one on the LG V60.

As for the interface, the LG Velvet offers some of the biggest changes we’ve seen in phones from the South Korean manufacturer in recent years – although it is clear that it remains on the same basis.

The main changes come with more colors, transparency, and animations through different aspects of the Interface.

Overall, it’s a positive change, but not necessarily as drastic as the company had previously promoted it.

Other features available are Nearby Share, which is one of the new features of Android that makes it easier to share content — at the moment, it is only available if you have access to the beta version of Google Play.

On the other hand, the LG Velvet has a fingerprint reader integrated into the screen, which I found to work well, although it sometimes feels slower than usual and impairs the experience.

Performance: More or less

The performance of the LG Velvet is one of its main weaknesses and not only because it does not have the most powerful Qualcomm processor, but also, in daily use, there are times when it feels slow. It even seems that due to its custom interface it is a little slower than, for example, the OnePlus Nord, which features the same Snapdragon 765G processor.

In benchmarks, the LG Velvet achieved what you would expect from this processor – adequate performance, but not outstanding.

Battery life: Good

The LG Velvet has a 4,300mAh battery that, despite not being the largest capacity, is adequate and achieves good durability compared to other cell phones. In daily use I had no problem making the phone last all day almost always, using it all day.

Also, in our continuous video playback test the LG Velvet achieved 22 hours and 43 minutes, which is a good result. In comparison, the Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Galaxy S20 Plus they achieved 21 hours in the same test, with a 60Hz refresh rate (the same as the Velvet), while they achieved 16 hours set at 120Hz. This is even slightly better than the 21 hours and 23 minutes that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra set to 60Hz and much better than 14 hours and 35 minutes set to 120Hz.

Cameras: Three, but only two capture photos

The LG Velvet has a total of three rear cameras, but only two of them have the ability to capture photos, the third is to detect depth and, in theory, help with portrait photos – I say in theory, because it’s hard to notice the different ones when is that lens blocked or not.

The main camera is 48 megapixels and the other is an 8 megapixel wide-angle camera — in case you are interested, the depth sensor is 5 megapixels.

As for the quality of the photos, the LG Velvet manages to capture good photos in full sunlight, as well as with the main one with the wide angle.

However, photos sometimes end up a bit more opaque than I would like; sometimes it ends up overexposing objects and if you don’t have the best lighting conditions, detail is easily lost, with both the main and wide-angle cameras.

The camera includes night mode and LG continues to surprise me at times when it achieves good detail in difficult situations where light is limited, but light is present.

In general, the cameras offer enough to be able to capture some good photos, but nothing outstanding.

conclusion

The LG Velvet is a beautiful and complete cell phone that is not intended to be a flagship phone, although many of us wish it was to replace the LG G9.

Its suggested price of US $ 599, however, makes it a good option in the market, especially if you are looking for a device that is waterproof, with wireless charging and that looks nice.

The performance and the cameras are adequate, it has a double stereo speaker that offers great power, it has a traditional headphone jack and it renews the interface a bit.

Cell phones with the same processor are the Motorola Edge, the OnePlus Nord and the Galaxy A71 5G. The Motorola Edge has many similar things to the LG Velvet, but it is not waterproof and cannot be charged wirelessly, although its practically pure Android interface and 90Hz screen make it feel more fluid than this LG at times.

The suggested price of the Motorola cell phone, however, is US $ 100 more than the LG, although at present it can be purchased for US $ 499 and that makes it a better option for those who are not looking for a cell phone resistant to water or that can be charge wirelessly.

The OnePlus Nord, by comparison, also feels smoother, its interface is more pleasant, its 90Hz (variable) display is a pleasure to use, its fast charging is very useful, and it typically costs $ 150 less. The downside is that the OnePlus Nord is not sold in the United States, the cameras are inferior, it is not waterproof, it cannot be charged wirelessly, it does not have a traditional headphone jack, or a double speaker.

For its part, the Galaxy A71 5G also feels a little more fluid than the LG Velvet, it has slightly better cameras and it also has a headphone jack like the Velvet, but it is not waterproof, it cannot be charged wirelessly and it has the Same MSRP of $ 599.

For those not looking for water resistance, I would even suggest buying a OnePlus 7 Pro or OnePlus 7T, which are from US $ 499. Another option could soon be the rumored Pixel 4A, which could be announced at any time, and that it would be a cheaper cell phone but with a better camera.

Also, buying the Galaxy S10E is another great option that costs similarly, is a bit more fluid, and is not only waterproof and offers wireless charging, but it also offers reversible wireless charging.

Overall, the LG Velvet represents a good product for the company, but not necessarily such a big change as to be a big leap in the industry. I would have liked the company to have combined the LG V60 with the LG Velvet, because that way the two would have complemented each other much better and thus offer something better in the market.