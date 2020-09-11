LG V60 ThinQ 5G: LG V60 Features: Dual Screen Price. Like cheap Galaxy S20

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G, as is its official name, is a cell phone that offers many of the features of the Galaxy S20 at a generally lower price and that features not only a traditional headphone jack with a hi-fi amplifier, but also outstanding battery life, a secondary screen that offers better productivity and sometimes benefits found in folding cell phones (the Dual secondary screen Screen is sometimes sold separately).

What we like Excellent battery life

Traditional headphone jack

Very good sound quality

Very good performance

Your secondary screen can be useful What we don’t like Its front part leaves to be desired

Its secondary screen makes it bigger, heavier and more uncomfortable

Does the LG V60 ThinQ 5G deliver what is expected and promised? Yes and no. This LG cell phone is very complete for all the things it offers (IP68 water resistance, wireless charging, microSD card slot, etc.), it has excellent performance, an amazing battery life and reliable cameras.

However, its design leaves a bit to be desired, its secondary screen makes it even bigger, heavier and thicker, the rear cameras fall a bit short to compete with the best on the market and although its price is one of the most attractive of the LG V60, the Galaxy S20 have already had price reductions that have placed them at the same price of the S20 or closer to the Galaxy S20 Plus.

Juan Garzón / CNET



That said, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G is a good cell phone worth considering, especially if you want a traditional headphone jack and have the option to try something different with that secondary display.

LG V60: Features and Specifications

screen : 6.8 inches (OLED) with 60Hz refresh rate

: 6.8 inches (OLED) with 60Hz refresh rate Resolution : 2,460×1,080 pixels

: 2,460×1,080 pixels Processor : Snapdragon 865

: Snapdragon 865 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Storage : 128GB

: 128GB MicroSD slot : Yes

: Yes Operating system : Android 10

: Android 10 Battery : 5,000mAh

: 5,000mAh Wireless charging : Yes

: Yes Headphone jack (3.5mm): Yes

(3.5mm): Yes Cameras : 64 megapixels (f / 1.8) capturing photos with 2X optical zoom at 16 megapixels + 13 megapixel wide angle (f / 1.9) + Time of Flight (ToF) sensor

: 64 megapixels (f / 1.8) capturing photos with 2X optical zoom at 16 megapixels + 13 megapixel wide angle (f / 1.9) + Time of Flight (ToF) sensor Frontal camera : 10 megapixels

: 10 megapixels Waterproof : Yes, IP68

: Yes, IP68 Fingerprint reader: Yes, on screen

Yes, on screen 5G: Yes, in some markets and with different versions compatible with different networks

Yes, in some markets and with different versions compatible with different networks Color : Blue and white

: Blue and white Size: 160.4×77.7×8.9mm

160.4×77.7×8.9mm Weight: 218 grams



Price and availability

The price of the LG V60 ThinQ 5G is US $ 799, although it varies depending on the operator and may also vary depending on the market.

The $ 799 price tag for the LG V60 is at and only for the cell phone, but if you also want the secondary screen it will cost you US $ 899.

For its part, the LG V60 in It is priced at $ 949 (or monthly payments of $ 39.58) including the secondary screen. In addition, Verizon allows those who decide to buy the LG V60 to receive a free LG V60 if they add a new line with an unlimited plan.

AT&T also sells it for $ 899 without the secondary display.

Design: Elegant and boring at the same time

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G cell phone has a design very similar to that of the LG G8 and G8X, including a relatively flat front and back and a metal frame that makes it more resistant.

The gold frame (in the case of the blue model) gives it a lot of elegance, especially since it is also present in the rear camera module to provide more detail.

In addition, its rear part is very similar to that of the Galaxy S10 Plus, which is not bad because it looks well balanced and, for better or worse, many could mistake it for that Samsung cell phone.

Juan Garzón / CNET



However, the front of the LG V60 ThinQ is boring and I say this because the 6.8-inch Full HD + (OLED) screen has larger bezels than you would expect to see on one of the best cell phones on the market. This becomes even more evident when you see the drop-like eyebrow that he has. These aspects also make the cell phone feel bigger and more uncomfortable.

Maybe if it had smaller bezels and an eyebrow, the cell phone could fight more directly with the best on the market. Also, its 60Hz refresh rate makes it feel less advanced, but I don’t consider this to be the most important or the only reason to consider whether or not to buy a cell phone.

Likewise, the LG V60 is a relatively thick cell phone (8.9mm) and a bit heavy (218 grams), although this is very acceptable considering that it has a 5,000mAh battery that lasts, lasts and continues to last.

One very outstanding aspect is that the LG V60 keeps the traditional headphone jack (3.5mm) to make it one of the few flagship phones, along with the Sony Xperia 1 II, to have this feature in 2020. In addition, LG continues to integrate a hi-fi amplifier to deliver very good sound quality through traditional headphones.

Juan Garzón / CNET



In addition, the LG V60 ThinQ is also compatible with wireless charging, is waterproof with IP68 certification (the secondary display has no water resistance) and has a microSD card slot.

High fidelity sound and headphone port

LG continues to offer a traditional headphone jack (3.5mm), something that many manufacturers have already been removing from their phones, including Samsung with its Galaxy S20.

In addition, the LG V60 still integrates a Quad Dac, which serves as an amplifier to improve the sound quality of songs so that they sound closer to the high fidelity that many of us desire. LG told us, however, that that amp has not changed from the previous generation of its flagship phone. The improvement comes mainly through artificial intelligence that LG has implemented in its televisions to analyze millions of sound samples to automatically adjust the best sound profile.

This LG cell phone also integrates two speakers (one on the lower edge and the other is the earphone) that offer a good stereo sound experience, better than I sincerely expected.

Juan Garzón / CNET



Two screens: Like a cheap folding phone

In the United States and in other countries, the LG V60 will be sold mainly accompanied by a secondary screen (Dual Screen) that offers exactly the same quality as the main screen. Even the secondary screen has an eyebrow like the main screen, but it doesn’t have a built-in camera there.

Although this is strange, LG says that it is simply to offer symmetry between the two screens and so that the experience is the same no matter which screen you are viewing.

The secondary screen works like that of the LG G8X, so you can place it on the back of the cell phone if you don’t want to use it or adjust it in all kinds of angles so that it also serves as a cell phone holder.

Also, the functions are maintained. With this, you can extend the function of apps, have two apps open at the same time or you can simply watch a video while you can browse, be on Facebook or browse a web page. This means that you can place the video game controls on the bottom screen while at the top you see what happens in the game, or you can simply have a Chrome window open on each screen.

Similarly, if you decide to have the same content on both screens, you will have an experience that wants to mimic what the Galaxy Fold, but you have the bezels of the cell phone and the secondary screen, as well as the hinge of the cover that make in the middle part there is a large space without reproduction of the content.

The cover also serves a similar purpose to the most outstanding of the Galaxy Z Flip: the possibility of having a built-in support to be able to place the cell phone practically anywhere to take photos without the need for a tripod and to also view all kinds of videos.

Of course, this cover does not allow to adjust the camera in exactly the same way because the phone always has to be at the bottom (it is the heaviest) or if you place it like a tent the angle is not totally straight but points upwards. However, you can position it vertically and it works well, although you can’t tilt the camera up or down.

Juan Garzón / CNET



Although the secondary screen is certainly a differentiator and something I really enjoy to be more productive or play video games, this cover is very large and makes this already large cell phone feel even more enormous. In addition, it also makes it heavier and uncomfortable to use. The full use of the functions of this secondary screen is not as simple as one would expect.

Excellent performance

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G is a cell phone that offers good performance, with great fluency through the different screens, menus, apps and even video games.

In large part, this happens thanks to the cell phone having a Snapdragon 865 processor and 8GB of RAM. In use, I do not consider this to be the fastest cell phone that I have tested because the Galaxy S20 are taking that title at the moment while waiting for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, because that company has proven surprising in that sense.

In performance tests, the LG V60 ThinQ also delivered on expectations and managed to convey the same from the overall experience.

Try 3DMark Slingshot Unlimited Note: Longer bars represent better performance



Test of performance: Galaxy S20 Plus (Snapdragon 865) Galaxy S20 Ultra (Snapdragon 865) Galaxy Note 10 Plus (Snapdragon 855) Legend: Geekbench 4: Single-core (one core) Geekbench 4: Multi-core (multiple cores) 3DMark Ice Storm (unlimited) Note: Longer bars represent better performance



Cameras: 8K video, 3D photos and more

Similar to what the Galaxy S20 offer, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G places a lot of emphasis on the importance of its cameras.

The LG V60 allows 8K video recording (like Samsung cell phones); it has an impressive 64 megapixel main sensor and incorporates new functions. Among these stands out the possibility of taking 3D photos for Facebook that you can then share directly from your cell phone and without having to modify them, because 3D photos are simply a filter in the camera app.

Also, the LG V60 brings a new feature called Voice Bokeh, which gives priority to people’s voices in front of the camera, while reducing ambient noise.

In terms of quality, the LG V60 offers good results, achieving good details and colors in the photos.

However, it lags a bit behind cell phones like the Galaxy S20 and the Pixel 4 XL because even photos in bright sunlight end up with more visual noise.

At night, the LG V60 surprised me by achieving good details in the different scenes with night mode, many times the colors were very pale.

The LG V60 technically no longer has optical zoom as before because it does not use an additional lens for this, but is simply cropping the photo you take with the 64 megapixel camera to achieve a 16 megapixel photo and offer the perspective of optical zoom. 2X.

The photos are still good, but it seems to me that this does not offer the same constancy of results as what the lens that had 2X optical zoom offered.

On video, the LG V60 also does a good job and I still really like shooting with the wide-angle camera.

The stabilization has improved compared to previous years and the videos look good, although they are not necessarily the best because sometimes the tones are a bit pale.

For example, I recorded the unboxing of the Galaxy S20 with the LG V60 and I liked the result, especially since I also recorded this same video (as a secondary camera) using the Galaxy S20 Plus, and that one was a little darker and with more visual noise, but also with more vibrant colors.

On the other hand, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G also has the ability to record 8K video, but the stabilization is not the best and if there is a lot of movement on the objects, the fluidity is easily lost.

As for the front camera, the LG V60 meets what is necessary to take photos that you can share with confidence on social networks.

Great Battery: A Beast

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G has a 5,000mAh battery, the same capacity we see in the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

With this and its Full HD + screen, the cell phone should offer a very good battery life, but until we test it in detail we will not know for sure.

The LG V60 also has Quick Charge 4 as the fast charging methodology, so with the adapter that you find in your box you could charge the cell phone at 25 watts like Samsung cell phones.

A curious fact is that at the moment the battery limit, at least in the United States, is 5,000mAh, according to rules established by the government to differentiate a cell phone from a tablet and other larger devices.

In general use, the LG V60 lasted all day without much trouble, while in our continuous video playback tests it also surprised by achieving 30 hours.

Compared to the Galaxy S20 Ultra that has a battery with the same capacity, this is much better because that Samsung cell phone lasted 21 hours with the screen set at 50Hz and 16 hours at 120Hz. This is even better than the Moto G7 Power that lasted 23 hours last year and was one of the cell phones that offered the longest battery life.

LG Pay: Samsung Pay has better competition

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G integrates the company’s new payment system which is one of the newest in the United States, but it stands out in the same way as Samsung Pay by not only being compatible with NFC, but also with payment terminals that they don’t have this technology.

In this way, the compatibility offered by LG Pay is superior to Apple Pay and Google Pay.

conclusion

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G is a very good cell phone, which is complete and offers a good experience.

Plus, its starting price of $ 799 makes it $ 200 cheaper than the Galaxy S20 generally and $ 400 less than the Galaxy S20 Plus, so it’s a winner in that regard.

As if that were not enough, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G continues to integrate the traditional headphone connector that many of us miss in other cell phones, it has a high fidelity sound amplifier and in case you are interested it has a secondary screen that allows you to be more productive or have a better video game experience.

Also, the battery life of the LG V60 is impressive and very reliable, while its performance is excellent and it is a cell phone that is waterproof (IP68), can be charged wirelessly and has a microSD card slot.

However, the LG V60 falls a bit short in cameras and especially in design. The cameras are good, but they consistently rank below what the Galaxy S20 and Pixel 4 offer. There aren’t many differences, but they are present.

For its part, the back of the cell phone is attractive and the gold frame gives a nice touch of aesthetics. But the front has bigger bezels than you’d expect on one of the best phones of the year. Plus, that secondary screen makes it even bigger and more uncomfortable than it already is.

Overall, I find the LG V60 ThinQ worth buying if you don’t want to pay as much for a Galaxy S20 (unless this is on sale – it’s been $ 799 at times). It also remains to be seen how good the Sony Xperia 1 II is that also has that headphone jack, similar specs, and professional camera tech, though it is also expected to cost more than $ 1,000.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S20 is the first option to consider if you are looking for a high-end Android cell phone, especially if you buy it in promotion. Also, it would be worth waiting for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro which will be announced very soon and could not only beat you in price, but also in design.

