LG Stylo 6, LG K51 and Moto G Stylus, three cell phones below US $ 260

Sarah Tew



The new T-Mobile announced that three new phones will join its product catalog at T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro stores. Its about LG Stylo 6, LG K51 and the Moto G Stylus, three cell phones that cost less than US $ 260.

“Staying connected is more important than ever, and customers shouldn’t have to choose between features and prices,” the operator said in a press release on May 26.

LG The LG Stylo 6 arrives at T-Mobile and Sprint on May 29, and on June 10 at Metro. Customers will be able to get it with a $ 10.50 24-month plan on a T-Mobile installation plan. Sprint customers can get it by making a $ 25 advance and paying $ 5 a month on a Sprint Flex Lease plan. Read our review of the LG Stylo 6.

Boost Mobile The LG K51 is free for new Metro by T-Mobile customers. T-Mobile customers can get it starting May 29 on a 24-month plan for $ 7.75. The base price of this LG phone is US $ 186. Read our review of the LG K51.

LG The Moto G Stylus is available starting today at Metro by T-Mobile and new customers can get their Motorola cell phone for free by presenting an ID. The price of the phone is US $ 239. Read our Moto g Stylus review.

