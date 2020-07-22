LG reveals the specifications of the LG Velvet before its official announcement

LG / Screenshots by Sean Keane / CNET



LG announced the specs for its next high-end phone, the LG Velvet.

The South Korean company posted on a regional page several of the specifications of the anticipated cell phone. Some of the confirmed features are dimensions, camera, and battery size. The cell phone will be officially announced on May 7.

LG said the new phone is 74.1mm wide and 6.8mm thick, compared to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which has a 6.5-inch screen, is 77.8mm wide and 8.1mm thick. This means that the LG Velvet will be thinner than Apple’s largest phone, but at the same time it will have more screen.

The rear camera, consisting of three lenses, has a 48-megapixel main camera, a second 8-megapixel camera and a third 5-megapixel camera. The battery will be 4,300mAh and LG places stereo sound that, together with an artificial intelligence sound, will improve the audio experience.

Other aspects mentioned in the publication are the support with the Dual Screen accessory and a company stylus. These accessories will be sold separately. LG has not yet revealed other aspects such as the operating system and the modifications it will have. LG also hasn’t mentioned the price.

