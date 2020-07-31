LG reveals the design of its next flagship cell phone

LG



LG has shown some sketches with which we can get an idea of ​​what its next and, according to the company, “innovative” flagship phone will be like.

The South Korean company has shown conceptual images of its future cell phone in a statement posted on its website, where LG vice president and head of mobile design lab Cha Yong-duk explains that this phone “will build on the rich history of the classic LG designs that have always been differentiating at first glance. ” This phone, says the executive, “will be a first look at the competitive advantage we will bring to every LG smartphone in the future.”

Despite the executive’s words, the images published do not show such an innovative design with respect to competitive phones. Although the most characteristic is the arrangement of the rear cameras, in a vertical line with the sensors placed in order from highest to lowest, leaving aside the modules used by practically all the flagship phones on the market today, the rest of the features that can be seen We can find them in various current devices.

The sketch also hints that LG will go for curved lines and a fairly steep 3D-curved screen like that of the Huawei P40. What we do not see is how the front camera will be incorporated into this screen, since the image does not appreciate or notch, no hole in the screen or retractable module.

At the moment we do not know when LG will present its future phone, although some rumors suggest that the company plans to announce something on May 15. We do not know, however, if this will be the occasion when we know if LG has –or not– an innovative cell phone up its sleeve.

