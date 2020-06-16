Lexus IS 2021: More sporty design and includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Lexus



The Lexus IS 2021 has been advertised as a refined car that wants to appeal to sports sedans lovers in the market for the general consumer.

The Lexus IS 2021 uses the same platform as the previous generation and a cabin without much change; however, the platform has been refined to bring benefits to the driver, while occasional adjustments were made inside.

Lexus IS 2021 changes more than everything on the outside [fotos] To see photos

On the outside, the Lexus IS 2021 looks good and like a modern car. The front has a large grille much like the company sports car that, combined with silver accents and more aggressive headlights, gives the car a bolder touch.

The rear of the Lexus IS 2021 also changes with thinner, more aggressive rear lights that connect from one side to the other to offer a full line of rear light.



The automaker says this is the first model made with the new “Lexus Driving Signature”, a philosophy of uniformity that hopes to be passed on to other models of the brand. Lexus is not entirely clear on the meaning of this philosophy, but it does imply that the driving experience will be more important than before.

This car was developed at the new technical center in Shimoyama, Japan, which has a 5.3 kilometer test track. According to the company, this center allows them to perform better tests and optimizations for this class of vehicles and the main improvements in driving performance of the Lexus IS 2021 would come through improved suspension, modifications to the chassis and improvements in the rigidity of the vehicle. .

As for power, the 2020 Lexus IS offers no major changes, as it features an eight-speed turbocharged IS 300 rear-wheel drive engine. The two-liter engine manages to generate 241 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.

The Lexus IS F Sport 2021, meanwhile, has a 3.5-liter engine that manages to generate 311 horsepower with 280-pound-feet of torque.

As for the technology of the car, now the car has the cruise control adaptive that that works with traffic that makes total stop. For its part, the emergency brake has bicycle detection, in addition to the pedestrian detection that the previous model already had.

Additionally, lane assist and lane departure has been improved to keep you more effectively in the center of the lane. Other standard security technology includes traffic signal assistance, traffic crossing alert and blind spot monitoring.

The vehicle offers minor interior changes, but you’ll find a 10.3-inch infotainment display that offers compatibility with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto — a great addition.

Price and sale

The Lexus IS 2021 will be available for purchase starting in the fall and, although its price has not been revealed, the base version is expected to be priced at around $ 40,000, while the 350 F Sport could have a starting price close to $ 40,000. US $ 55,000.