Lenovo’s first gaming phone leaks in some videos

Érika García / CNET



Lenovo could debut in the world of phones very soon gaming.

XDA-Developers published on May 5 a series of images from promotional videos, showing the characteristics of this device. The source source ensures that the videos that reveal the complete design and some technical characteristics of the cell phone called Legion Gaming Phone, come from a reliable source.

One of the first things that attract attention in the images is the position of the retractable front camera, which instead of being on top as in all the phones on the market that have this system, is located on the side of the device, so it would be clearly focused for use with the phone in a horizontal position.

Another significant detail is that the cell phone would incorporate a second USB Type-C port on the side, which could allow the device to be charged during gaming sessions without the cable hindering the experience. The source source ensures that the phone would have a 90W fast charge system for a 5,000 mAh battery. Currently there is no fast charging system over 60W.

For power, this Lenovo cell phone would have a Snapdragon 865 with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage even without specifying the quantities and with Android 10 under ZUI 12, the manufacturer’s customization layer. The cell phone would incorporate a panel with a 144Hz update rate with FullHD + resolution. Currently the only phone on the market with this update rate is the Nubia Red Magic 5G.

As for the cameras, the two rear cameras would be located almost in the center of the phone and will be 64 megapixels and 16 megapixels with an ultra wide-angle lens. The front would count 20 megapixels.

At the moment it is unknown when the presentation date of this cell phone will be, but since there is so much leaked information, it may not take too long.

