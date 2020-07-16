Lenovo’s Chromebook IdeaPad Duet is a mini Pixel Slate for $ 280

Joshua Goldman/CNET



Now that Android apps are available on Chromebooks, models that are a lightweight tablet with a removable keyboard, like Lenovo’s Chromebook IdeaPad Duet, make more sense. Google recently increased support for the Chrome operating system for tablets, also adding new touch gestures and a tablet mode for the Chrome browser, making this slim little two-in-one feel like a hybrid of Chrome’s desktop side. and the tablet side of Android, more than previous models.

If you are familiar with other little hybrids like Duet, you might think that this is essentially a Chrome version of the first Microsoft Surface Go, and you are not wrong. Like the Go, the It is a 10-inch tablet with a removable keyboard and a touch screen. However, unlike Microsoft, Lenovo does include the keyboard. It also costs much less than the Go (including the new Go 2), as its starting price is US280 for the 64GB version or $ 300 for one with 128GB storage. It’s essentially a smaller, though less powerful, Pixel Slate that makes more sense to more people at a price more in line with what people expect a Chromebook to cost.

Read more: These are the best Chromebooks of 2020

Lenovo Chromebook Duet: Part laptop, part Android tablet [fotos] To see photos

The Duet is built around a 1,920×1,200-pixel resolution screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, so it has a little more height for work. It is a nice screen with a brightness of 400 nits, which helps with the reflections of the bright screen. The keyboard connects with pogo pins and magnetically connects with a solid, satisfying click. The display is compatible with USI stylus, too, but the price is separate.

The keyboard feels reasonably good to be a tablet cover, but Lenovo reduced the size of the keys on the right side. I found the apostrophe key particularly frustrating: I just couldn’t press it, and instead I repeatedly pressed the Enter key. With regular use, you may be able to get past it, but so far I’ve spent a lot of time correcting my typing errors. The keyboard is not backlit, which is not uncommon for cheaper Chromebooks. However, the small clickpad it’s good if you tend to drag your palms while writing.

Joshua Goldman/CNET



The back cover is a separate piece of the cover that also fits. Half of the cover is a hinged bracket that gives you a wide positioning range. It’s also a tight hinge, so you don’t have to worry about it slipping out of position. Also, since the magnetic keyboard connection is strong and the kickstand is wide enough, you can use this on your lap. Combined with its quick start and instant wireless connection to a paired phone or access point, you can quickly start working anywhere.

If you are working at home or in the office, you can take advantage of the USB-C port and get a base to connect an external screen, keyboard and mouse. Using this Anker dock, I worked side by side with a screen (with up to 1080p output) as an extended desktop. This gives you a small screen to use as a communications device if you want to keep Slack, email, or messages open. Or you can use the Duet as a media player while working on your larger home screen.

Joshua Goldman/CNET



Inside this computer there is a Mediatek 8-core Helio P60T processor, 4GB of memory and 64 or 128GB of eMMC flash storage. With no expansion card slot and only $ 20 separating the two, you should probably go for the 128GB version if you can. I was a little worried about having only 4GB of memory on this thing. Using the Cog system app as a viewer, the Duet seemed to be using most of its memory most of the time. That said, performance only slowed down for a few seconds here and there, both alone and when connected to an external display. It would recover and work well, even while playing.

Since you have access to the Google Play store, I limited myself to Android games to test them, but the Duet could be combined with the controller and the service Stages the Google. With its removable keyboard and stand, the Duet is easy to set up to play around with. a Bluetooth controller. Plus, since it only weighs about a pound (about 450 grams), it’s lightweight and small enough to play handheld games as well.

Battery life seems to be in the range of what Lenovo promises, which is up to 10 hours. I haven’t done any formal testing yet, but based on my usage you could see that it easily gets to 8 hours but it will all depend on the brightness of the screen and whatever you are doing.

Joshua Goldman/CNET



Along with the USB-C port on the right, you have a volume control and a power button. Moving to the top, you’ll find far-field microphones and stereo speakers. There are 2-megapixel front and 8-megapixel rear cameras. The performance of the webcam and the microphone is nothing special, but it certainly is good enough for team video chats. Microphones can also be used to get Google Assistant to do important things like setting reminders, opening Gmail, playing music, answering all your questions, and even finding kitten videos on YouTube. The speakers are not spectacular. They’re fine for casual wear, but anything else and you’ll want to wear Bluetooth headphones or speakers.

I’ve only just started using it, but this gives you a rough idea of ​​the Duet’s features and some of what these 2-in-1s can do right now in case you want to buy one this week. Chrome continues to grow in features and this 2-in-1 will continue to receive updates every six weeks for the next eight years. As a primary device, its performance and size may be a bit limiting. But if you’re looking for something for pure mobility or as a secondary device, so far this seems like a smart choice. I can certainly see why Chrome users are excited about this, especially at $ 300.