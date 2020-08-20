Lenovo Legion will be unveiled on July 22

XDA Developers



Lenovo is ready to enter the market for cell phones dedicated to video games.

The company confirmed on July 9 on its official Weibo account that the new Lenovo Legion will be presented in Beijing on July 22 at 7:30 p.m. local time. The phone will be released the same day as its rival phone, the ASUS ROG Phone 3 and both cell phones will have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, the company’s latest processor for phones gaming.

At the moment there is not much information about this cell phone, although some reports indicate that it will have a screen with a 144Hz update rate like that of the Nubia Red Magic 5G, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

It is also expected to have a 5000mAh double cell battery, two 64 and 16 megapixel rear cameras and a pop-up 20 megapixel front camera located on the side, to be able to use it when the cell phone is horizontally, that is, while using it. to play.

At the moment none of this information has been confirmed by Lenovo, so we will have to wait until July 22 to know everything about this first cell phone gaming of the brand, including its price and availability.

