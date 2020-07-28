Lenovo introduces Legion 7, 5, IdeaPad and Tower, and abandons the Y for its name

Lenovo



Lenovo fires Legion Y740 and Y540 series of computers to now introduce Legion 7, 5i and 5.

The company introduced the new generation of video game computers on April 16, offering systems that start at $ 730.

Legion 5 and 7 are computers with AMD Ryzen 400 series processor, while Legion 5i, IdeaPad Gaming 3 have an Intel processor. Furthermore, the Legion 7 can be configured not only with that AMD processor, but also with an Intel processor.

The Legion 7 is the first laptop that can take advantage of Nvidia Advanced Optimus technology that basically places a switch on the bus between the integrated GPU and the dedicated GPU so that the system can switch between them instantly. With this, the system can better switch between the two GPUs to offer better performance and power consumption.

The keyboard on all of these Legion computers also changes to reduce their depth from 1.7mm to 1.5mm, but it promises to offer a better pressing experience. Also, it now has a section dedicated to numbers, but it maintains all the other traditional functions of keyboards on Legion computers.

Other specifications vary between models, but for example the Legion 7 has a Full HD display with a 240Hz refresh rate with an Adobe RGB color gamut. Also, you can configure this laptop with tenth generation Intel Core i9 processors and GeForce RTX 2080 video card.

Because these components are more powerful and also tend to generate more heat, Lenovo has also updated the cooling system to be trouble-free.

On desktop computers, the Legion Town 5i replaces the T530 and Y730 models and has an Intel processor, but similar to the Legion 5i; It will also have a model with an AMD processor that will remove from its name the “I” that indicates the Intel processor.

The external design has been updated and the internal part also has modifications to allow having a better cooling system so that they offer a good experience along with the new updated options of the CPU and GPU.

Likewise, the company also updated the mouse and also brings a 25-inch monitor with a 240Hz update rate optimized for sports which is compatible with G-Syn and FreeSync.

Price and availability