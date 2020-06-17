Lenovo Flex 5G arrives at Verizon

Lenovo



Lenovo’s first 5G-capable PC is ready to reach users and Verizon customers will be able to get one starting June 18.

The Flex 5G was announced during the CES fair in January 2020 It is a $ 1,400 laptop that will hit stores later this week at Verizon, the first time that a US operator has sold a laptop capable of connecting to 5G wireless networks.

The two-in-one computer features a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen that is capable of 400 nits of brightness, weighs 2.97 pounds (1.35 kg) and runs Windows 10 off Qualcomm’s 8cx computing platform with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. As with other Lenovo PCs, the Flex 5G can be used as a traditional laptop or with the screen folded down to become a tablet.

Other specs include a 720p HD infrared webcam to log in via Windows Hello, two USB 3.1 Type-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lenovo claims that the PC is capable of 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. Bluetooth 5.0 is available, but there is no support for the new standard Wi-Fi 6.

A one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal, which includes Microsoft Office and 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage, is included with every purchase of Flex 5G on Lenovo.com or Verizon.

Lal Flex 5G is able to take advantage of the network 5G millimeter wave existing operator that is active in parts of 35 cities across the country. As with other recent Verizon 5G devices, you’ll also be able to use Verizon’s new low-band 5G broadband network when it launches later this year.

Beyond the need to be in a city with 5G, those who want to take advantage of faster connectivity should be on Verizon’s new ‘5G Ultra Wideband Connected Device Plan’ for consumers. The plan costs $ 30 a month for those who already have wireless service through Verizon or $ 90 a month for those who don’t.

As part of the plan, you can get unlimited 5G millimeter wave, access point, and 4K streaming data on your laptop when you are in an area that has a millimeter wave signal (what Verizon calls “ultra wideband”).

When in 4G LTE, the plan will offer unlimited 4G LTE data (with 15GB available before the risk of slowdown in “congestion” areas), 15GB of 4G LTE access point (with unlimited data available thereafter at significantly higher speeds). slower than 600 Kbps) and 720p video transmission.

Known internationally as the Yoga 5G, the computer will be sold by other wireless operators, including EE in the UK, Sunrise in Switzerland, and CMCC in China later this year.