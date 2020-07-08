Lenín Moreno tweeted a photo from his chat with Angela Merkel – and the memes rained down

James Ashley
An image is worth a thousand words – and the President of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno, can attest to that.

On Wednesday, May 27, the president said on his Twitter account that he had met with the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, something that would not have drawn too much attention, if it had not been for the photo that accompanied the text.

In the graph, Moreno appeared in profile, a glass of water on the desk and the computer in the background. On the screen, downloaded as if it were a jpg file, was a photo of Merkel, the same photo that appears on her Wikipedia profile, in fact. Sooner rather than later, the tweeters would do their thing, turning the hashtag #TuiteandoComoLenin into a trend, in Ecuador.

The publication was deleted and another image was uploaded, in which Moreno talks about fighting the coronavirus, with another unidentified person, without wearing face masks. “Today I spoke via phone with Angela Merkel. We share criteria to better face the COVID19. I thanked him on behalf of Ecuadorians for the donation of 100,000 PCR tests for covid-19, and the next shipment of German epidemiologists, “Moreno tweeted in the new publication.

The tweeters turned Lenín Moreno and Angela Markel into trends, referring to the event as the first case of a “photo call”. These are some reactions that we can see on Twitter:

