Leigh Whannell, director of the Invisible Man, defends the horror genre

Frankenstein, Dracula, the Mummy … there are many classic monsters from Universal Pictures. Leigh Whannell, screenwriter and often also an actor in time-honored horror genre titles such as the franchises of Saw e Insidious, now dares to reinvent the story of another classic monster: that of the invisible man.

We spoke on the phone with Whannell, an actor, screenwriter and director who gained popularity as a filmmaker after working on Insidious: Chapter 3 and Upgrade. This Australian filmmaker devoted to the horror genre has written, produced and directed this The Invisible Man set in San Francisco today and starring Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men, The Handmaid’s Tale).

Moss plays Cecilia here, a woman trapped in a marriage to a brilliant but violent scientist. Cecilia will manage to escape from her husband’s control but when he dies and leaves her a vast fortune, she can’t help but think that his death is actually false …

Tell me about this contemporary representation of the invisible man. Did you reread the HG Wells novel to write the script?

At first I needed to reacquaint myself with this iconic character. And yes, I did read the book and I watched the original movie. I wanted to understand what makes this character scary and what could make it even scarier. I realized that the best tribute I could pay to the character was to drag him into the modern age. I wanted the audience to feel that this could happen tomorrow.

With this film you wanted to address the issue of how women can be victims of harassment or violence and not be believed …

It is something that happened organically. I didn’t start off thinking that I wanted to write a movie about domestic violence, stalking, and how to make gas lights. I started with the character of the invisible man and realized that he wanted to explain the story from the point of view of his victim. When I started researching toxic relationships, I realized that it was a perfect subject for the metaphor of The Invisible Man. This person is a prowling threat and the woman cannot convince anyone that he is real. It was great having Elisabeth Moss as a contributor and giving me the female perspective. With it we dissect all the scenes to try to make them as real as possible.

She is someone who last year we could already see in Us. What made her perfect for this role?

She is a formidable actress. We live in the golden age of television and Elisabeth is its queen. She has starred in so many iconic series. She has a supernatural talent. The renditions of the great performers of our time, be it Meryl Streep or Philip Seymour Hoffman, are real. There is an authentic nature to their performances. Elisabeth is a member of that club. It’s not that I chose her, it was she who chose me. And I am thankful for that because I can’t imagine anyone else for this role.

It is The Invisible Man a terror movie?

Is a thriller with horror elements and science fiction elements. I don’t like to limit things to just one gender. The audience will tell what genre it belongs to. I want this movie to be scary but its theme is the struggle of this woman. I would like you to continue the tradition of thrillers how Misery The Rosemary’s Baby.

I have the feeling that the boundaries between genders are becoming less defined …

We are in a new era for art. It is something that also happens with music. Young musicians are less concerned with gender. In the nineties there was a very clear adherence, you were a punk or metal band. You had to manifest clearly within those defined lines. Now I listen to what my daughter hears, be it Billie Eilish or whatever. And there is no such slave adhesion. The same could be happening with the movies. I feel like the genre walls have fallen a bit.

But there are still certain genres, like dramas, that have always enjoyed a little more respect in Hollywood …

I am a fan of the horror genre. I get defensive when talking about the horror genre and feel like the awards ceremonies don’t recognize it enough. But at the same time the awards are a show. Although I do wish that horror could be more accepted within that circle of respectable films.

Do you think we are going in that direction with titles like Get Out The A Quiet Place?

Yes. There has been a new batch of horror movies that have received good reviews. And suddenly you may like horror movies. In fact, horror is such a dirty word that a new term had to be invented for horror movies that you might like: elevated horror. It’s a ridiculous term.

Let’s talk about some of the technological challenges you had to face while filming this movie. In many of the sequences you filmed with a specialist in dangerous sequences dressed in a green suit and that later had to be eliminated in post-production …

It was very difficult. There were many migraines and sleepless nights trying to get the perfect visuals in this movie. My goal was to make it look photorealistic. I don’t want people to be impressed by the computer generated imagery (CGI) in the film. I want the CGI to be invisible. I want the audience to believe that what they are seeing is actually happening in front of their eyes. There was a lot of blood, sweat and tears and I hope the result is good.

And in the fight scenes between Elisabeth Moss and the invisible man there was a mixture between that character with the green suit and CGI?

Yes. We put together several techniques. We used the specialist dressed in green, which we then had to eliminate; we use cables; and we even had the usual physical effects. We stretched objects using ropes, there were people hiding behind cabinets on set closing doors with rope. They are methods that were already used with the first The Invisible Man (from 1933). All I wanted was to do my job. I didn’t care how. Whatever technique created the illusion of invisibility was fine. I wanted this movie to be something memorable and unique. And usually anything that is memorable is hard to come by.

