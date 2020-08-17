Leica announces M10-R with 40 megapixel color sensor

Leica



German camera maker Leica announced the new M10-R camera, a full-frame color sensor camera.

The Leica M10-R features a new 40-megapixel sensor, the first of its kind in this family that previously used a 24-megapixel sensor. In addition, the sensor is in color, unlike the monochrome model announced at the beginning of the year.

Leica promises reduced image noise, increased dynamic range, and has a base ISO of 100 and goes up to 50,000. The exposure was also enhanced to now be able to take long exposures of up to 16 minutes. The shutter on the M10-R is the same on the long-announced M10-P, so quiet photo capture can be expected.

The M10-R camera is made in Germany and almost entirely assembled by hand, allowing its mechanical components to have the best precision and being a robust product, says Leica, although you can take this as something written in stone taking into account the manufacturer’s quality record.

And, of course, all of the aforementioned comes at a cost that, if you are familiar with the brand, you will know that it will not be very low. The M10-R camera will begin shipping on July 20 for a price of US $ 8,295.

