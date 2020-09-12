Lego Super Mario: A Lego Brick Video Game Come To Life

Lego



For years, Nintendo has been working to bring its games off screens and into real-world settings. This has resulted in amiibo toys and in Labo folding carton kits, as well as in theme parks. The next line of Super Mario toys, a Lego and Nintendo collaboration, looks exactly what you might expect: a fusion of games and Lego bricks.

While Lego has made its own tech-enabled projects over the years – robotics kits, video game-connected projects like Lego Dimensions, and kits connected to augmented reality (AR) -enabled phones – it appears that Lego super mario it is different from all that.

I saw the video of Lego super mario for the first time and I thought: this sounds like an 80s board game idea that never came to fruition. The pieces turn; Mario jumps on little blocks touching the pieces; parts can come off. It is somewhat kinetic, as it does not show phones or game consoles. He looks … lovely.

So what is it Lego super mario? From what I can tell it’s a cute Mario block game, where Mario is much bigger than a standard minifigure; it has a built-in screen and makes noises. Mario can be moved throughout the set, feeling that he touches the bricks and these become small actions like coins and power-ups. You walk Mario to the end of the walk to receive a bonus. And also, I guess, your friends can try to throw things to get you out of the game.

“We had to develop this new way of playing together from scratch, because it is not a video game and it is not a classic Lego toy,” said Jonathan Bennink, Lego design lead for Lego super mario, (Design Manager for Lego’s Creative Play Lab), in collaboration with Nintendo.

Lego super mario is a project that has been in the works for four years and has been jointly developed with Takashi Tezuka, Nintendo’s executive officer and game producer. Tezuka created Super mario maker and Super Mario Maker 2, Mario building games for Wii U consoles and Nintendo switch who seem to be the spiritual cousin of Lego super mario. According to Bennink, Lego super mario will focus a lot on freely creating Mario levels in bricks that can be modified, changed, mixed with ordinary Lego bricks and shared on social media. That is, in a sense, similar to Mario Maker.

“There are definitely synergies between those two products,” Bennink told me in a FaceTime conversation. “Deep down is this intrinsic way of playing where you do your own challenge, which is the same as you do in Super mario maker. If I want to get to a level, completely with fire and without power-ups and it is something that will be super difficult, you can also do it with Lego super mario. And then challenge some of your friends to play the level. “

Although I spoke with Bennink from the Lego Group for a long time, I was unable to learn many details about the collaboration between Nintendo and Lego. “I have always loved Lego products and how they help children use their imaginations to play,” Nintendo’s Tezuka said in a press release. “The new product that we created together with Lego seeks to combine two different styles of play: one in which you freely build the world of Mario and the other in which you play with Mario in a world that you have created yourself.”

Here are other things I discovered.

Lego Super Mario has been in development for four years

“We’ve been working on this for quite some time,” says the Lego Group’s Bennink. “From the beginning we knew we wanted to have an interactive character for Mario, because when we saw the first prototype we fell in love a lot and wanted to see him in the real world as a Lego brick. But then we had to decide what to do with an interactive character and soon it was we came up with the idea of ​​level building. It’s kind of an ideal combination, given Lego’s DNA, which has to do with creativity … and Nintendo’s DNA, which of course is interactivity. One of the watchwords of [Nintendo] is that the true value of entertainment lies in its uniqueness and Nintendo wants to innovate. And so we thought it was the perfect partner to embark on something new. “

A Super Mario figure can detect special coded blocks and can detect other Lego bricks by color

The Mario figure shown in the video has unique sensors inside, as well as speakers and a screen. “It’s a color sensor, so it detects a selection from Lego’s color palette,” explains Bennink. “You can also use your existing brick containers to build levels from it and it can read these action bricks – which have a small barcode and a colored barcode that are captured by the sensor. Mario has a unique reaction. to those bricks – he knows when to start the level and when to finish the level, what’s inside a question mark block, and he gets something from the block. Different enemies have the little bricks too, so Mario will know if it’s someone good or bad”.

Super Mario sets involve games where players tap bricks to make things happen, competing to earn coins.

It seems that the Lego sets will work like a game where the Mario figure can be touched along the coded blocks in different patterns, obtaining powers and earning bonus coins (or being punished). “With bricks you build levels and everything you build between the beginning and the end is basically a level. You play that with Mario from start to finish and you get coins in a certain amount of time,” explains Bennink. “There are different Lego challenges that you can also see in the video that are skill-based, so you have to put a piranha [planta] exactly on the tube and then the reward appears and there is a rotating platform. So if you advance, you will receive coins, but if you fall, you get a little penalty in terms of time. So it brings the famous Mario World game mechanics to the physical world of Lego, where kids can build their own world and their own levels. “

There will be multiple characters, not just Mario.

The video shows Mario, Bowser, and Yoshi, so I asked Bennick if Toad, Peach, and others would be playable characters. “There will be some other characters, yes, but right now we want to preserve some details … we don’t want to spoil everything. You can see Yoshi in the video.”

It will be a product line, not just a game

Apparently there may be more than one set of Lego super mario. “It is a product line, yes, but the sets that we will present will be announced in the near future.”

It won’t work with the Nintendo Switch, but it might work with a phone

The interactive game in Lego super mario It will be independent of the Switch, says Bennink, which makes it different from the Lego Dimensions concept related to the game. But what about the phone’s connectivity, or even the AR? “Again, those details will be announced in the future, sorry,” says Bennink. “But at least it’s separate from the Switch, so it’s not like an Amiibo or something. There are no points you can earn on the [set] Lego to go to a game. It’s a separate experience. “

Will arrive later this year

No specific pricing or release dates available, but whatever it is Lego super mario, it will be here at the end of the year and I am already looking forward to playing it.