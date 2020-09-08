Lego pieces could last up to 1,300 years in the ocean

Andrew Turner, University of Plymouth



Plastic is everywhere in the ocean, even in its deepest corners. Stay and lurk in the water turning into a real life horror story. And Lego pieces, those well-known and seemingly harmless plastic toys, are no exception. A study led by researchers at the University of Plymouth in the UK estimates that Lego pieces could survive in the ocean for between 100 and 1,300 years.

The team studied Lego pieces collected from beach clean-ups in England. They measured the mass and size of the bricks and examined their chemical changes.

“By combining those items with other similar kits purchased in the 1970s and 1980s, the researchers were able to identify wear levels and, as a result, estimate how long the parts might last in the marine environment,” said the University of Plymouth in a statement.

Lego is aware of the environmental impact of plastics and is working to manufacture its parts from sustainable sources by 2030. The company is already experimenting with sugarcane-based polyethylene-based parts, but these are not biodegradable. The researchers did not analyze how long those newer pieces might last in the ocean.

The study is not intended to point the accusing finger at Lego but rather to understand how long certain types of plastic can persist in the marine environment.

The wear patterns seen on waterlogged Lego pieces suggest that they break down into microplastics, which can be harmful to marine life.

As study manager Andrew Turner said, “Once again, it emphasizes the importance of people disposing of used items properly to ensure that they do not pose potential problems for the environment.”

