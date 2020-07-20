Lego, Kenner and more: The rarest Star Wars toys [fotos]

For that Star Wars fanatic who has it all …

Star Wars is one of the most popular movie franchises, but it not only revolutionized the celluloid industry: Since the late 1970s, Star Wars toys have been highly coveted by fans and collectors alike.

This R2-D2 large 1978 collectible doll is one of the earliest depictions of the famous droid. It doesn’t make noises or whistles, but it’s really big and expensive. Price at the end of this note: around US $ 299.