Legendary director Alan Parker dies

Filmmaker Alan Parker, director of films such as “Bugsy Malone”, “Pink Floyd- The Wall”, “Midnight Express” and “Evita” died this Friday morning after a long illness, which was not disclosed, to his 76 years, Deadline reported.

Parker, who was a passionate advocate of the UK film industry and a founding member of the Directors Guild of Great Britain, managed to win 19 BAFTAs, 10 Golden Globes and 10 Oscars throughout his career.

He was the founding President of the UK Film Council in 2000, a position he held for five years; he received an Order of the British Empire in 1995 and a knighthood in 2002.

Born in Islington, London, on February 14, 1944, he began his career in advertising as a copywriter, but after graduation he began writing and directing commercials; in the late 1960s, he formed one of the most influential groups of British directors, including Ridley Scott.

In 1975 Parker wrote and directed his first feature film, “Bugsy Malone,” which was a kind of musical pastiche unique to the 1930s Hollywood gangster movies, and received eight BAFTA nominations and five of its awards.

The artist’s next feature film was “Midnight Express”, released in 1977, which won two Oscars out of the six nominations he had, including the Best Director award; and also received six Golden Globes and four BAFTAs.

By 1996, his success and his talent reached a new peak with “Evita”, a film that he directed, wrote and produced, based on the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical, with Madonna, Antonio Banderas and Jonathan Pryce as protagonists; won three Golden Globes, including Best Picture.

The director is survived by his wife Lisa Moran-Parker, their children Lucy, Alexander, Jake, Nathan and Henry, and seven grandchildren.