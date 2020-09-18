Legally Blonde 3: Everything We Know About The Movie With Reese Witherspoon

MGM



Legally Blonde (Legally blonde, A very legal blonde) topped Reese Witherspoon’s career in 2001, making her the perfect romantic comedy lead with this story about a student, Elle Woods (Witherspoon), who leaves her native Los Angeles to face cold Boston and University law school. from Harvard. Elle was trying to prove to her ex-boyfriend, Warner (Matthew Davis), that she took life very seriously. And she ended up becoming a lawyer in a murder case where her knowledge of fitness and why you don’t have to wash your hair right after getting a perm were essential.

The comedy also made a comment about why you shouldn’t judge a person just by how they look.

Its box office success and relative rave reviews earned the film a sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde which pointed to the political career that Elle might end up choosing and ended with her wedding and the lawyer she met in the first movie, Emmett (Luke Wilson).

And 2020 is the year in which we can see if Elle made it to the White House or not, as was hinted at at the end of Legally Blonde 2.

What we know about Legally Blonde 3

Information about the new sequel to the adventures of this blonde who should not be underestimated is scarce. On June 7, 2018 Witherspoon announced the third part of this franchise with a post on his Instagram account that made official Legally Blonde 3. In it we could see Elle Woods in a pool, wearing sunglasses and a pink bikini, of course.

Initially it was planned that the premiere of Legally Blonde 3 off on February 14, 2020, as the MGM studio announced on June 7, 2018.

But Legally Blonde it will finally be able to be seen in cinemas with a little delay. Its release date is scheduled for May 8, 2020.

The Legally Blonde 3 Team

The scriptwriters of the first Legally Blonde, Kirsten Smith and Karen McCullah, would be in charge of writing the script for this third part. Smith and McCullah were not in charge of the script for the second film starring Elle Woods.

At the moment in the cast, only the names of Witherspoon are confirmed, in addition to Alanna Ubach (Serena) and Jessica Cauffiel (Margot), Elle’s best friends. We imagine that in Legally Blonde 3 We will also be able to see Luke Wilson (Emmett) and Jennifer Coolidge as Paulette, the manicurist with whom Elle makes a friendship and who teaches the famous “bend and snap” movement or “bend over and bust out.”

