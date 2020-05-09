Lee Young Ja admits that her mother is staying in a hospital due to Alzheimer’s

Lee Young Ja said that her mother is presently in the hospital due to Alzheimer’s illness.

The favored comic and meals fanatic revealed the heartbreaking fact on the Could eighth broadcast of ‘Stars’ Prime Recipe at Enjoyable-Staurant’. Whereas visiting a restaurant, Lee Young Ja said the significance of well being after listening to a story of a employee whose mother handed away from lung most cancers.

She said: “My mother is presently on the hospital. She is affected by Alzheimer’s. As a result of I am a celeb and earn a lot, I can deal with it. However when you have a common job, you want at the very least two sons and a daughter to maintain you. If there’s one sick individual, you want at the very least three individuals to maintain them.”

Take a look at the clip under.