Lee Sang Soon signs with ESteem Entertainment shortly after wife Lee Hyori

Lee Sang Soon has signed an unique contract with ESteem Entertainment.

In keeping with company CEO Hyun Soo Jin, the company is pleased to have the ability to have teamed up wtih the singer-songwriter, and sooner or later, they’ll work laborious to create a wide range of nice alternatives for him.

Lee Sang Soon debuted as a member of the rock band Rollercoaster and went on to work as a session producer and pen songs for a variety of Korean artists, together with Toy, Kim Dong Ryul, Yoon Sang, and John Park. He additionally rose in reputation after showing on selection reveals with his wife Lee Hyori, together with ‘Hyori’s Homestay‘ and ‘Hangout with Yoo.’

In the meantime, the information of his contract comes days after Lee Hyori additionally signed with the company.