Lee Jin Hyuk writes lengthy letter of apology after netizens accuse him of having ‘celebrity disease’

On Could 13, UP10TION member/solo artist Lee Jin Hyuk took to his private Instagram to depart a lengthy, handwritten letter of apology for his latest SNS stay broadcast controversy.

Lee Jin Hyuk wrote,

“Howdy. That is Lee Jin Hyuk.My debut drama ‘Discover Me In Your Reminiscence‘ has now come to an finish, after receiving the viewers’ considerable love.



Earlier than I start my message of gratitude, I wish to sincerely apologize for inflicting issues by means of my misguided actions. I’m at the moment deeply reflecting on my actions throughout my earlier stay broadcast. I needed to ship out my sincerest apologies towards the viewers and all associates of the drama if anybody felt uncomfortable as a result of of my stay broadcast. I additionally wish to apologize to Kim Seul Gi sunbaenim, my followers, and everybody else who could have been harm by my silly speech; from right here on, I will do my finest and embed all of the phrases and messages which you left me deep in my coronary heart, in order that I can turn into a Lee Jin Hyuk who doesn’t disappoint you any extra. As soon as once more, I apologize.”

Lee Jin Hyuk then additionally shared his gratitude towards the director, forged, and crew of his MBC drama ‘Discover Me In Your Reminiscence’, which aired its last episode on at the present time.

The controversy surrounding Lee Jin Hyuk’s stay broadcast, which occurred over this previous weekend, started when some netizens determined to harass actress Kim Seul Gi with hate feedback for persevering with her on-screen position as Lee Jin Hyuk’s boyfriend, off-the-screen.

Afterward, Lee Jin Hyuk tried to quell netizens’ anger in a stay broadcast of his personal, the place he defined that actress Kim Seul Gi had apologized to him for the sudden remark. Lee Jin Hyuk requested the netizens to let it slide because it was a easy mistake; nonetheless, he then learn aloud a remark from a fan which said, “How tiring for a famous person to pay thoughts to such trivial issues.” Lee Jin Hyuk tried to learn the remark in a joking method, taking part in the position of a “famous person”. This then solely led to extra hate feedback from some netizens, who accused the idol of having a extreme case of the “celeb illness”.