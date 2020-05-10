Lee Jin Hyuk stirs controversy after responding to ﻿’Find Me in Your Memory’ castmates’ Instagram Live

Lee Jin Hyuk is beneath fireplace for his response after becoming a member of an Instagram Live by ‘Discover Me in Your Reminiscence’ castmates.

The idol and actor joined in the feedback of the Live Stream held by his castmates Moon Ga Younger and Kim Seul Gi, which was on the fictional character Yeo Ha Jin‘s Instagram account. In MBC‘s new drama collection ‘Discover Me in Your Reminiscence‘, Moon Ga Younger (performs Yeo Ha Jin) and Kim Seul Gi are sisters and Kim Seul Gi performs the function of Lee Jin Hyuk’s girlfriend.

On the finish of the printed, Kim Seul Gi mentioned “Child, discuss to you later” to Lee Jin Hyuk, taking part in the character. However the idol star’s followers weren’t pleased with this ending comment. After seeing the followers get into the combat, Lee Jin Hyuk began a stay stream, saying “I wasn’t even conscious she mentioned that. However she apologized to me so I am simply going to let this slide.”

His different remarks to his followers throughout this stay stream embrace: “How are you going to deal with if I play the principle function”, “I do not need this drama to be the worst drama for my followers due to this incident”, “I am not going to delve into additional particulars although I am somewhat upset.”

Netizens had been criticizing Lee Jin Hyuk for this response whereas some had been defending him. Among the feedback embrace: “Kim Seul Gi did nothing improper. It was your followers who made a giant deal out of it.”, “Lee Jin Hyuk sounds tremendous cocky and indignant for no motive.”, “I can actually inform how he thinks of his senior or followers.”, “Kim Seul Gi undoubtedly made a mistake.”

What do you suppose?