Lee Fierro Dies Of COVID-19: ‘Jaws’ Actress Was 91

April 6, 2020
2 Min Read

Jaws actress Lee Fierro has died after problems with COVID-19. She was 91.

The information of Fierro’s loss of life was reported by the Martha’s Winery Occasions. In line with Kevin Ryan, creative director and board president for Island Theatre Workshop, she was residing in an assisted residing facility in Ohio when she died. Fierro was a supporter of the Island Theatre Workshop for over 40 years throughout her time on Martha’s Winery. She was additionally a drama instructor and mentor on the Island Theatre Workshop.

In Steven Spielberg’s iconic 1975 horror Jaws, Fierro performed the function of Alex Kintner’s (Jeffrey Voorhees) mom who’s son was killed by the titular shark. In a memorable scene, she is mourning her son’s loss of life and walks as much as Roy Scheider’s Brody and slaps him after studying he knew {that a} woman was killed after a shark assault. “You knew it was harmful, however you let folks go swimming anyway,” she instructed him whereas crying. “You knew all these issues and nonetheless my boy is useless now, and there’s nothing you are able to do about it. My boy is useless. I wished you to know that.” She went on to reprise her function in  1987’s Jaws: The Revenge.

A small service is deliberate by Fierro’s household in Ohio with a memorial service in Martha’s Winery at a later date.

 

