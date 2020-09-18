Leaked iOS 14 Video Shows New Multitasking

91mobiles



iOS 14As Apple’s mobile operating system is known for 2020, it will have a new look in multitasking or multitasking.

The site 91mobiles.com, which has recently published accurate reports, published during the weekend of February 22 a video about the new function of iOS 14. The site ensures that what is shown is not a function possible by the jailbreakRather, it is an iPhone with a previous version of iOS 14.

According to 91mobiles, the new look for multitasking will be called the Grid Switcher and it will work very similar to the same multitasking interface on the iPad. Users will be able to use the Grid Switcher or the Deck Switcher skin, which is the interface present on the iPhone with iOS 13.

The benefits of the Grid Switcher over Deck Switcher are pretty obvious. The leaked video and images show that the new Grid Switcher appearance shows multiple apps at the same time, while the current mode shows far fewer apps.

iOS 14 is an operating system that is forecast to be announced in the middle of the year and a beta will begin almost immediately that would last until September of this year, weeks before reaching the general public in its stable version. It is very likely that Apple will announce the iPhone 12 close to those dates.

Apple does not comment on reports and leaks.

iPhone 12: Will Apple’s next cell phone be like this in 2020? [fotos] To see photos