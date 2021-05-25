Laxmii Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Moviesflix

Laxmii is a horror-comedy film. The announcement of the film Laxmii was made in January 2019. The previous name of the film Laxmii was Laxmi Bomb but it was changed because of some issues.

Aasif goes to his wife’s parent’s house. Later, he visits the ground. The ground is haunted. There is a spirit of a transgender who wants revenge. He possessed by that spirit.

Raghava Lawrence gave the story of the film Laxmii and also did the screenplay. Raghava Lawrence directed the film Laxmii.

The film Laxmii is based on a film named Kanchana which was released in 2011. In the lead roles, there are two stars; Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.

Amar Mohile gave the background score in the film Laxmii. Tanishk Bagchi, Shashi-DJ Khushi, and Ullumanati gave the songs in the film Laxmii.

Vetri Palanisamy and Kush Chhabria did the cinematography of the film Laxmii. It was edited by Rajesh G. Pandey.

The film Laxmii was made under Fox Star Studios, Cape of Good Films, Shabinaa Entertainment, and Tusshar Entertainment House. Disney+ Hostar distributed the film Laxmii.

The length of the film Laxmii is 141 minutes. The film Laxmii got 2.4 out of 10 on IMDB. Let’s see the cast of the film Laxmii.

Laxmii Cast:

Find the cast of the film Laxmii below.

Akshay Kumar as Aasif Ahmed Kiara Advani as Rashmi Ahmed – Nee’Rajput Sharad Kelkar as Laxman Sharma Alias Laxmii Aryan Preet as Young Laxmii Rajesh Sharma as Sachin Rajput Manu Rishi Chadda as Deepak Rajput Tarun Arora as MLA Girja Prachee Shah Paandya as Girja’s Wife Amika Shail as Angad’s Girlfriend Vinita Joshi as Anjali Rajesh Dubeay as Pandit Ji Arun Shekhar as Sarpanch Ayesha Raza Mishra as Ratna Rajput Ashwini Kalsekar as Ashwini Rajput Muskaan Khubchandani as Palak Adhvik Mahajan as Angad Biju Antony as Pankaj Rana Mir Sarwar as Abdul Chacha Rajesh Dubeay as Pandit Ji Vijay Jasper as Shahnawaz Peer Baba

Let’s watch the trailer of the film Laxmii.

Laxmii Trailer:

Find the trailer of the film Laxmii below.

Let’s talk about the release date of the film Laxmii.

Laxmii Release Date:

The film Laxmii was released on 9th November 2020 on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Watch the film Laxmii only on the OTT platform Disney+ Hostar. Do not use any illegal piracy website to watch or download the film Laxmii.

The film Laxmii was about to release on 22 May 2020 in theatres but it was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The shooting of the film Laxmii was started on 22nd April 2019. It was completed in March 2020. There are a total of four songs in the film Laxmii. If we get any updates about the film Laxmii, we will add it here.

The shooting of the film Laxmii was started on 22nd April 2019. It was completed in March 2020. There are a total of four songs in the film Laxmii.