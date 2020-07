Science fiction is usually associated with serious and transcendental themes, in the style of 2001: A Space Odyssey The Star Trek. But he also frequently resorts to comedy and humor. Here we will cite some notorious examples in film and TV, such as Space Force, which shows, in a comedy key, the creation of the new branch of the United States Army in charge of sending a man back into space. Steve Carell (pictured) is the protagonist of this series, which Netflix premieres on May 29, 2020.