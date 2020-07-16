Latinorama is a powerful virtual and musical festival

We all like to receive free things, and that is a phenomenon that has worsened in times of the pandemic, when many have lost their jobs or are focused on saving to face an increasingly uncertain future.

And this is even more intense when it comes to live music of Latin American origin, because it is well known that, in our countries, and by extension in the United States when it comes to our community (although it is not an exclusively Hispanic, of course), we love that they “put us on the list” or make us go to the concert in any way, but without having to pay a penny.

That is why we observe with curiosity the arrival of Latinorama, a kind of long-range virtual festival that will last for several weeks and will consist of various performances by artists from different Spanish-speaking regions, available only in the American Union and for those who are willing to invest the $ 10 that each transmission will cost.

These sessions will really test the loyalty of each artist’s fans, and it is necessary to remember that those who will star in them are going through very hard times due to the total cancellation of those live shows that are actually what feeds them.

The organizers of the event have promised that it will be extensive concerts, that all the artists will do their live broadcasts, that the broadcasts will be highly professional and that no prerecorded videos will ever be used; In addition, they have added an additional modality with ‘Meet & Greet’ that will cost $ 30 and which can only be accessed by 50 people through a private invitation from Zoom.

As can be seen below, the ‘cartel’ includes representatives from Colombia (Dr. Krápula), Mexico (Haragán y Cía.) And Peru (Los Pasteles Verdes), among other nations, and covers genres ranging from punk ( Allison, De nalgas) to reggae (Antidoping), going through romanticism (Los Panchos).

This is the complete Latinorama poster, whose tickets can be obtained through Eventbrite:

-Jul 17: Rockabilly & Punk con Rebel Cats + De Nalgas

-Jul 18: Galaxy Zero with LNG / SHT + Max Chinasky + DJ1Sak + Demian Crate + Guzman Uve

-Jul 25: All Stars Night con Insurpipol

-Jul 26: Romantic Forever with Los Panchos + Los Dandys

-Ag 1: 30 Years with Haragán & Cía.

-Ag 7: Love punk con Allison

-Ag 9: Awareness & Resistance with Dr. Krápula

-Ag 15: Digital Reggae Skanking with Antidoping + The Strangers

-Ag 22: Romantic Forever 2 with Freddy F.’s Earthlings + Green Cakes

-Ag 29: Tank and role with Lira N´ Roll

-Sep 5: Stellar night with La Internacional Sonora Santanera

-Sep 12: Metal Room con QBO + Coda + Ágora

-Sep 15: Royal Independence ** SURPRISE BAND **

-Sep 19: Come on cumbia Che !! with Daniel Cardozo