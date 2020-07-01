‘Latino USA’ program will reach more than 220 radio stations

The Latino USA program, the longest running in the US public media focused on Latinos, will reach more than 220 radio stations as of October 1, its presenter and producer, journalist María Hinojosa reported Tuesday.

He also indicated that the Latino USA podcast will join PRX’s renowned on-demand audio portfolio as a result of an agreement for the distribution of the program with this non-profit media organization, which works in association with public radio stations and producers. independent.

The award-winning Latino USA, produced by Futuro Media Group, founded in 2010 by the award-winning journalist and based in Harlem, New York, offers a vision of the experiences lived by Latino communities, as well as a window to cultural, political and social ideas that forge the nation.

The distribution of the weekly program, awarded with a Peabody Prize, has been in charge since 1994 of the National Public Radio (NPR) that produces cultural and news programming for a national network of more than a thousand public radio stations in the country.

“Our mission is to provide authentic journalism to an increasingly diverse community, reporting on issues that impact people of color and other traditionally marginalized groups,” said Erika Dilday, executive director of Futuro Media Group.

Hinojosa also produced “America By The Numbers,” an innovative PBS television series that used data to examine the country’s dramatic demographic changes, and “Humanizing America,” a series of digital videos that “deconstructed stereotypes about the American electorate.” .