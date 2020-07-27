Latino PAC in Washington launches Latinos digital campaign with Biden

Latino Victory Fund / screenshot: Laura Martínez / CNET



The Latino Victory Fund, a non-profit organization based in Washington DC, has launched Latinos con Biden, a digital campaign to raise funds and support the presidential campaign of Joe Biden, former vice president of the United States and virtual candidate for the democratic party for 2020 presidential elections

. The campaign was first reported by the political portal The Hill and then confirmed by the organization via Twitter.

“Today we are launching Latinos Con Biden – a virtual bilingual network by and for Latino voters who are ready to defeat President Donald Trump and elect Vice President Joe Biden,” The Latino Victory said in a tweet. “With just 201 days before the election, we need everyone to be on board.”

The initiative of the Latino Victory Fund, the first Latino organization to give Biden a boost, consists of a dedicated website, a weekly web series with Biden supporters, and a multimedia effort on social media with messages in English and Spanish.

“In January 2021, there will be no learning curve for the next President of the United States. Our country will need an experienced leader who will start from day one, and that candidate is Vice President Biden,” said Luis A. Miranda Jr., president of Latino Victory, to the source source.

