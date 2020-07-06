Latino artists ask in a song “’20 more seconds’ against the coronavirus

Artists like Gloria Estefan, Doug E. Fresh, Amara La Negra, among many others, have joined forces with a song published this Monday to remember that the coronavirus pandemic continues and that it is necessary to continue taking precautions in this regard, now that several states have quarantine lifted.

“Latino, wash your hands for 20 seconds,” sings Dose in the opening seconds of the song that lasts more than four minutes, the purpose of which is to prevent coronavirus by showing the correct protocols for handwashing.

The rhythm of “20 seconds or more” was given by Doug E. Fresh and DJ TedSmooth, who took inspiration from the famous song by Willy Colón and Héctor Lavoe “La murga”, as expressed in a statement.

However, the verses were written and performed by a new generation of Latino artists including Doug E. Fresh, DJ TedSmooth, Dose, Leisley, Toby Love, and Fabián themselves, and the lyrics were medically supervised by Dr. Olajide Williams. .

With enthusiasm and dance, characters such as Gloria Estefan, Chris Tucker or Angie Rose are observed washing their hands from their homes. They are part of the more than 30 artists, public figures, and activists featured in the project video powered by Hip Hop Public Health (HHPH).

According to the statement issued by the association, 27% of all deaths caused by COVID-19 in the United States involve Latino people, even though said community is 18% of the population of the North American country.

One of the reasons that this phenomenon is related to is the suffering of pathologies such as diabetes, as well as the lack of social distancing due to the fact that the Latino community tends to share housing and that a large part of Latino workers are part of essential sectors. those who were not allowed to quarantine.

Furthermore, another important factor in this disparity is the community’s fear of being tested for the virus and seeking medical attention, due to the fear of disclosing their immigration status.