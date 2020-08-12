Latin singer and actor Trini López dies of Covid-19

Trini López, a Latin singer and actor who became very popular in the 60s for the song “If I Had A Hammer” and who participated in the movie “The Dirty Dozen” (1967), died this Tuesday at age 83 due to the coronavirus.

Palm Springs Magazine Life reported the death of this artist, who lived in the Californian city of Palm Springs (USA) since the 1960s.

He also noted that Lopez’s death occurred very shortly after directors P. David Ebersole and Todd Hughes had finished filming a documentary on the life and work of the interpreter.

Born with the name Trinidad López III in Dallas (Texas, USA) into a family of Mexican origin, Trini López began her musical career in the late 1950s in the group Big Beats.

With the support of Buddy Holly and Frank Sinatra, who were delighted after seeing him perform live, the Hispanic, who always carried his Latin roots with great pride, made his way solo in the 60s especially thanks to the great success of his version of “If I Had A Hammer”. “I’m Comin ‘Home, Cindy” or “Lemon Tree” were other very prominent songs in a musical career marked by the mixture of rockabilly and Latin rhythms.

His triumphs as a singer opened the door to Hollywood, where he had a brief and less applauded tour than in his musical side, but where he left his mark on such famous films as the war classic “The Dirty Dozen” by director Robert Aldrich. It also appeared in the tape “The Phynx” (1970) or in the series “Adam-12” (1971-1972), among other audiovisual productions.

Although his popularity waned over time, López was a well-known figure in the 1960s, so much so that the Gibson guitar brand created a line of instruments dedicated to the Latin artist.