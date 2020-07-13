LAST MINUTE. They find a body in the lake where actress Naya Rivera disappeared

Ventura County Police (California) reported Monday that a body has been located in the lake where actress Naya Rivera disappeared last Wednesday when she went sailing with her son.

The county sheriff, located north of Los Angeles, has not detailed whether the body corresponds to the actress, since they are still in the “recovery” phase, about which they will give more details in a press conference called at 2 pm local time (5 pm EST).

This is the sixth day of searching for Rivera, of Puerto Rican origin and popular for appearing in the television series “Glee”.