Land Records West Bengal 2020 Bhulekh Khatian & Plot Information

West Bengal Land Records Bhulekh Khatian & Plot Information 2020:

The Ministry of Land Records of West Bengal did take the initiative of launching a new website. The new website or you can call it a new web portal will allow all the citizens to view the land records. The name of the new web portal that will help everyone to get the information about land records is West Bengal Banglarbhumi. You will be able to have all the information about the name of the owner of the land as well as other details. It will be easy and quick to check the land records online with the help of the online portal.

Today, in this article, we are going to provide you with all the information that you will need about the online portal. If you are looking for the process to check the land records for any piece of land or plot. Then you are surely looking in the right place for it. Because we will brief you about the process as well as every little essential detail about the Banglarbhumi portal. Also, the online portal will be able to allow people to download or take a print out for the same. People will not have to go to the government accountants and administrators to get the details about land records.

As you know that the Banglarbhumi portal is online, people can access the information from any and every place. You will not have to worry about anything at all if you are reading this article. You will just have to read the article through and you will have the essential information about the online portal. While you are sitting at home, you can instantly look at all the details of the land with the help of the portal.

West Bengal Benglarbhumi 2020

The government authorities of West Bengal did surely launch the Banglarbhumi online portal. With the help of the online Banglarbhumi portal, each and every citizen of the state can check land records. The Ministry of Land reforms did manage to create a web portal where people can access land records and details. You will just have to go to the official website and follow a simple procedure to check the West Bengal Land Records. Due to the implementation of the Banglarbhumi portal, the residents of the state will get the mutation documents and also other documents of their lands. Also, you will be able to use the Banglarbhumi portal trading any piece of land.

It will be beneficial for everyone to have all the information about the Banglarbhumi portal before using it. The Banglarbhumi portal will include the name of the owner, area of land, cultivation details, irrigation, and crop information as well. You can also know about the type of soil before you want to purchase the land from other people. There are so many benefits that you will get by using the official Banglarbhumi portal that the government of West Bengal did initiate. But the best thing is that you will not have to go anywhere in order to check the land details.

Services That The Banglarbhumi Portal Will Offer

The Banglarbhumi portal will be able to provide instant access to the land records and details to the citizens of West Bengal. But you can also get other services that the online portal will offer to all its people. So we have enlisted here all the services that you can be able to obtain from the Banglarbhumi portal. They are as follows:

Citizen-Centric Services

Digitization of Map & Records

Preparation, Updation & Maintenance

Distribution of Land

Management of ISU

Training (ARTI and LMTC)

Rent Controller

Thika Tenancy

Indo-Bangladesh Boundary Demarcation

State Land Use Board

District Wise Bhulekh West Bengal 2020

If you are a citizen of West Bengal, then it will be essential for you to know about the list of districts. There are many districts for which people can be able to have land details on the online Banglarbhumi portal. So you will need to have a look at the list of the districts that the Banglarbhumi portal includes for the data. The districts for which you can be able to have land records in the portal are as follows:

Alipurduar

Bankura

Paschim Bardhaman

Purba Bardhaman

Birbhum

Paschim Medinipur

Cooch Behar

Purba Medinipur

Darjeeling

Murshidabad

Uttar Dinajpur

Nadia

Dakshin Dinajpur

Uttar 24 Pargana

Hooghly

Dakshin 24 Pargana

Howrah

Purulia

Jalpaiguri

Banglarbhumi WB Online

Banglarbhumi portal is the online web portal that the government authorities of West Bengal did create for the welfare of the people. Any person residing in the West Bengal state can be able to get important information about land records. All the details of the land will be accessible on the tips of the finger of people using the Banglarbhumi portal. You can search for various land records and details online in this online web portal. Banglarbhumi portal will provide people with the following things.

Khatian Information

Plot Information

Mouza map

Public Grievance

How To Search For West Bengal Land Records Khatian & Plot Information?

It is so simple and easy to search and get the land records Khatian along with the plot information for any piece of land in the state of West Bengal. You will just have to follow the steps that we did surely provide you here. With our step by step guide, you can get the land records as well as Khatian & Plot details.

First of all, visit the official web portal i.e. banglarbhumi.gov.in

Then you will have to select “Know Your Property” in the Menu to get details about Khatian Plot Information

You will have to enter the Mouza Identification details appropriately by selecting the District, Block, as well as Mouza.

Then you will have to choose “Search By Khatian” or “Search By Plot” as per your choice

Click on “View” button after entering the Khatian Number and Captcha Code, if you have chosen “Search By Khatian”

As soon as you will click on the “View” button, the complete Khatian detail will appear on the screen with the owner’s name and address

If you choose “Search By Plot”, then you will have to enter the Plot Number as well as Captcha Code and then click on the “View” button

So you will be able to get the Khatian as well as Plot information on the screen with the help of the Banglarbhumi portal

We hope that you did get all the essential information about the Banglarbhumi portal. If you have any queries or doubts then you can visit the help section on the official website which is launched by the West Bengal.