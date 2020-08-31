Lalo Mora is already breathing on his own after being sensitive to COVID-19

After a week intubated due to the severe complications derived from Covid-19, Lalo Mora’s health improved, according to his family.

“Blessed God, this is excellent news we have. He’s awakened from sedation and they extubated him. He is already recovering, ”said Esmeralda Mora, the singer’s daughter.

The 73-year-old former vocalist of Los Invasores de Nuevo León, still remains in the intensive care area of ​​a private hospital in Monterrey.

“It’s still there, but if all is well for tomorrow I will probably leave that area,” Esmeralda added.

Lalo Mora’s battle against the coronavirus began on August 17 when he presented difficulty breathing, which is why he was admitted to the clinic where he remains.

“The lack of oxygen came from the pneumonia that he presented. Before he became more breathless, he agreed to be intubated. He was conscious, ”his daughter explained.

It was the night of Friday, August 21, that he went to intensive care and there began the anguish for his relatives.

Lalo Mora in full improvement after scaring his fans. (Reform)

In addition, there were those who shared false news about the singer’s health through networks.

“We were quite distressed because since Wednesday they were withdrawing all the sedatives, and it had been taking daddy to wake up, but God bless today (yesterday) he woke up, which was what the doctor was waiting to extubate him.”

In this way, the tranquility returns to the Mora, who were very grateful to the public for their interest in Lalo’s state of health.

“He is still in recovery, I don’t know how the process will be, how long it will take, but blessed God, as he says, he is already on the other side, he is out of danger.

“He is breathing well and his lungs have improved a lot,” Esmeralda said.