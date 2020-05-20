NEWS

Lai Kuan Lin announces plans to continue his legal battle against Cube Entertainment

May 20, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

On Might 20, former Wanna One member Lai Kuan Lin expressed his intentions to file a follow-up lawsuit against his label Cube Entertainment, requesting to nullify his unique contract. 

Beforehand in November of 2019, the Seoul District Courtroom denied Lai Kuan Lin’s preliminary request to nullify his unique contract, ruling in favor of Cube Entertainment by claiming that there have been no legitimate causes to terminate the idol’s contract. 

Now, in a latest put up shared by way of Weibo, Lai Kuan Line wrote, “Thanks in your belief and help throughout my low level. I’ll continue transferring ahead and dealing onerous,” and revealed a doc outlining his upcoming legal battle. Keep tuned for updates. 

READ  BTS’s V shares insight on the making of his first self-composition “Scenery” in BTS’s new docu-series “Break The Silence.”

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.