Lai Kuan Lin announces plans to continue his legal battle against Cube Entertainment

On Might 20, former Wanna One member Lai Kuan Lin expressed his intentions to file a follow-up lawsuit against his label Cube Entertainment, requesting to nullify his unique contract.

Beforehand in November of 2019, the Seoul District Courtroom denied Lai Kuan Lin’s preliminary request to nullify his unique contract, ruling in favor of Cube Entertainment by claiming that there have been no legitimate causes to terminate the idol’s contract.

Now, in a latest put up shared by way of Weibo, Lai Kuan Line wrote, “Thanks in your belief and help throughout my low level. I’ll continue transferring ahead and dealing onerous,” and revealed a doc outlining his upcoming legal battle. Keep tuned for updates.