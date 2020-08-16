Lafourcade, Tacvba, Vives and Santana are some of the Latinos in this virtual series of the Bowl

Mexican artists Natalia Lafourcade, Café Tacvba and Rodrigo & Gabriela will participate this summer in a series of activities related to the Bowl. But before you get excited – or scare because they are doing something like this in the middle of a pandemic – you should know that it will not be new live performances.

As the spokesmen for the Los Angeles Philharmonic have announced, “In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl” is a six-episode series that will take place virtually to broadcast fragments of highly recognized concerts that took place at the famous venue. for the past 10 years.

In this way, what will be seen will come entirely from archive material, and each presentation will be preceded by an introduction by Gustavo Dudamel, director of the orchestra already named, who was born and developed the first part of his career in his country of origin. Venezuela.

The series will begin auspiciously for the interests of our community through an episode titled “Made in Mexico,” which will be seen on August 19 at 9 pm PT on KCET and on August 21 at 8 pm PT on PBS Social.

In this special, we will see Dudamel conducting the LA Phil, performing a classic danzón, as well as Rodrigo y Gabriela and Natalia Lafourcade with the same orchestra, Los Ángeles Azules with the YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) and La Santa Cecilia for own account.

The Latin presence will also stand out in the episode “Jazz at the Hollywood Bowl” (September 2 at 9 pm on KCET and 4 at 8 pm on PBS SoCal), where the Brazilian pianist Iván Lins, the Cuban pianist Chucho Valdés and Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana will occupy stellar roles (the latter as a member of the supergroup Mega Nova, which also included teachers Herbie Hancock -pian- and Wayne Shorter -saxophone-).

For its part, the chapter entitled “Music without Borders”, which will be broadcast on September 16 at 9 pm on KCET and on September 18 at 8 pm on PBS Social, will also focus on ours, because it will feature the presence of the Colombian Carlos Vives, the Mexican group Café Tacvba and the Compañía de Baile Flamenco Siudy Garrido (originally from Venezuela).

All the other performances (details of which you can find here) will feature Dudamel and the LA Phil, but without the direct participation of other renowned Latino artists. In them, those interested can find musical interpretations of Misty Copeland, Kamasi Washington, Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald, Sutton Foster, Brian Stokes Mitchell and John Williams, among others.