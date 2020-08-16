Lafourcade, Camila, Arjona, and other Latino music videos that have just been released

The weekend does not offer many options for fun for those of us who remain in total or partial quarantine due to the relentless advance of the pandemic, but the world of Latin music does not stop.

And it is that although the artists still face the impossibility of offering live presentations before real audiences, they themselves have not stopped producing and premiering musical themes accompanied by their respective video clips, thus allowing their followers to dance, to be moved or cry inside their own houses.

This time, we offer you an account of the most commercial releases that have just been produced in this format, and which include Mexican, Guatemalan and Puerto Rican interpreters of pop, ‘banda’ music and, of course, reggaeton.

Leonel García & Natalia Lafourcade- ‘When the moon rises’

The Mexican balladeer Leonel García joins his compatriot Natalia Lafourcade, who has always been much more ‘indie’, to give life to a new – and very pleasant – version of a classic by José Alfredo Jiménez that is captured in a lyric video ‘in which animation is cleverly used.

Ricardo Arjona- ‘Crystal Winter’

Drawing on the classic and gentle rock style that characterizes his most recent production, the popular (and controversial) Arjona continues his recent weekly habit of releasing new videos recorded in the studio (more precisely, in the famous Abbey Road) to offer the clip of a song that will undoubtedly please his fans.

Camila- ‘White Flag’

Mario Domm and Pablo Hurtado, current members of Camila, sing again about love failures through a piece that is not out of tune in any way in their repertoire, and that also comes to us through a simple video that finds the Mexican artists separated and recording in the personal studios they have in their respective homes.

Cali and El Dandee + Danna Paola- ‘Nada’

The Colombian duo Cali and El Dandee join the popular Mexican singer and actress Danna Paola to bring to life a piece of heartbreak that includes a fragment of the classic song “Mr. Lonely ”, and which is also reflected in a ‘lyric video’ with an undoubted reggaeton rhythm.

Reik- ‘With the need you make me’

As a preview of their next EP, the Mexican group Reik presents a typical ballad about love breakup that is embodied in a video clip with a plot and performances, transferred to images that will probably move their numerous followers.

Carlos Rivera- ‘For your love’

Continuing with the promotion of the recent EP “If it were mine”, the Mexican balladist Carlos Rivera premieres the video version of a new acoustic piece with a romantic desolation theme, characterized by images that show him sitting alone in a hangar next to a old television in which his guitarist appears.

Justin Quiles- ‘Jeans’

Unlike most of his musical colleagues, who have released videos eminently marked by quarantine on the same date, Puerto Rican reggaeton player Justin Quiles remains at the level of major productions by bringing the music of his single “Jeans” to images , through a colorful video full of sculptural models that live with him in a fantasy world.

Banda Los Sebastianes- ‘Of light music’

This has to be seen to be believed. As part of their record project “Benditos 80’s”, an unusual album of ‘covers’ that will soon be released, the Sinaloan group Los Sebastianes now presents its peculiar adaptation of “De música light”, an emblematic piece by Soda Stereo, an Argentine rock band whose most loyal fans will probably have a lot to say about this experiment. In tune with the same weirdness, the video shows the vocalist in front of a fictional audience, developed with the use of particularly precarious animation.

J. Álvarez and others- ‘Hidden feelings / Remix’

As he did very well with the original version, Puerto Rican reggaeton player J. Álvarez is now releasing a ‘remix’ of the song “Hidden feelings”, seasoned with the addition of Farina, Rauw Alejandro and Andy Rivera. In the video clip, the guests appear virtually, although the other images are quite ambitious, as they take us to a paradisiacal Caribbean spot to tell the story of a nascent love.