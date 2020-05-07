Lady Gaga has officially announced the new date for the release of Chromatica and her collaboration with BLACKPINK

Lady Gaga has officially announced that will likely be launched on 29th of Might!

With one of the tracks “SOUR CANDAY” a collaboration of Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK!

Chromatica comes out seven weeks later than deliberate. As a result of the corona disaster, Gaga postponed the release. “It is a hectic and anxious time for us,” she wrote in late March. “Whereas I imagine artwork is one of the strongest issues that may assist us in occasions like this and deliver us pleasure and power, it does not really feel proper to release a new report as the world struggles with a pandemic.”