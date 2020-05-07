NEWS

Lady Gaga has officially announced the new date for the release of Chromatica and her collaboration with BLACKPINK

May 7, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

Lady Gaga has officially announced that will likely be launched on 29th of Might!

With one of the tracks “SOUR CANDAY” a collaboration of Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK!

Chromatica comes out seven weeks later than deliberate. As a result of the corona disaster, Gaga postponed the release. “It is a hectic and anxious time for us,” she wrote in late March. “Whereas I imagine artwork is one of the strongest issues that may assist us in occasions like this and deliver us pleasure and power, it does not really feel proper to release a new report as the world struggles with a pandemic.”

READ  Coinbase CEO Explains How Crypto Will Go from 50 Million to 5 Billion Users

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.