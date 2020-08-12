Lady Gaga confesses that she relies on drugs to control herself

Singer Lady Gaga revealed that she is taking antipsychotic medications because she said she can’t always control what her brain does.

Through an interview with presenter Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s fast Beats 1 program, the 34-year-old interpreter indicated that she found the use of olanzapine, a medication used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, helpful. .

“I wrote a song in Chromatica called ‘911’ and it is an atipsychotic that I take and it is because I cannot always control the things that my body does and I have to take medication to stop the process that occurs,” said the star.

“I know I have mental problems and I know that sometimes they can make me non-functional as a human.”

This is not the first time that Gaga has relied on the use of medicines to counteract some mental problem, since she told the actress Oprah Winfrey’s 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus Tour event that she took other medicines after suffering repeated violations when she was 19 years.

“I had a psychotic break; I will explain what happened. Here is my brain, here is the center. And then, they provoked me really bad in a court statement, and this part of the brain where you stay centered and you don’t dissociate, right? It was like this. It crashed, “the celebrity said before slapping his hand, indicating some kind of explosion.

“It’s very difficult to describe what it feels like other than that at first; you feel a complete tingling from head to toe and then you go numb, but what is essentially happening is the brain is saying, ‘Enough is enough, I don’t want to think about this anymore, I don’t want to feel this anymore. And boom! ”.

The artist commented that after suffering that collapse, her brain broke the reality she knew, and that there was a moment when she did not know what was happening around her.

She recalled that after the event she was taken to a psychiatrist to treat her condition, but that she was very upset because she did not consider psychiatrists as real doctors, and all she wanted was to be given medicine to ease her pain.

“I am telling you this story because even I, who run the Born This Way Foundation with my mother, was irritated that they brought in a psychiatrist to help me. That’s how lost I was. He was so separated from the world, and once we started talking and he realized what had happened to me, then he gave him medicine, “she added.

“Then he became my psychiatrist and he put together a team for me, and I went to a place that I go to sometimes still for a reboot, and I take care of myself and we put all the things in their place and I still have an unorthodox set of pills. what I consume. But they saved my life and I am very grateful.

Despite her mental problems, the Oscar winner told Zane that she remains committed to helping others during the coronavirus pandemic, especially members of medical teams who have risked their lives to help the sick.

“How can I use my humanity to focus on something that I think is infinitely more important than what I’ve been through? What the medical community has done,” he said.

“It made me think about the helpers of the world and what their mental states are like and how they don’t necessarily have the help they need. When this is all over, whatever that means, and things get better, whatever it is, who will be there to support them? “