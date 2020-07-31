Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande take over the VMAs

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are the big favorites for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, whose nominations were announced this Thursday, each of the singers have 9 nominations.

After 10 years, Gaga will reign in these awards, reported the portal Billboard, who was crowned in 2010 with eight of the 13 record nominations. While Grande who is the only artist nominated for each of the three most important awards of the event: Video of the Year, Song of the Year and Artist of the Year.

Behind them were Billie Eilish and The Weeknd, who garnered six nominations each. Taylor Swift had five nominations, while Drake, Dua Lipa, J Balvin, and Justin Bieber caught three each.

Swift and Eilish, two of the greatest artists in mainstream music at the moment, were nominated as artists and directors for Video of the Year, for “The Man” and “Everything”, respectively.

It’s worth noting that this time, there are no nominations for K-pop or Latino groups in Video of the Year, but BTS’s “On” is nominated for Best Pop, the first time that the group is recognized in the category, while that Karol G is in the Best Collaboration for “Tusa”, along with Nicki Minaj.

The surprise is also revealed, according to the portal, in the category of Best New Artist of Push, where well-known names appear as Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Lewis Capaldi, Roddy Ricch and Tate McRae, 17, emerging artist of alternative pop .

Starting today, fans can start voting in 15 gender-neutral categories, including the newly included Best Quarantine Performance and Best Music Video From Home.

The ceremony will be held on August 30 in a transmission that has been confirmed live, what is not yet defined is the host of the event, the number of guests.