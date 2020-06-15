Lady Brabourne college merit list 2020 announced Kolkata admission first second list publish at www.ladybrabourne.com

Lady Brabourne College merit list 2020 announced Kolkata admission First, the second list publishes at www.ladybrabourne.com:

The Lady Brabourne College is going to declare the notification of the Lady Brabourne College Merit List 2020 announced Kolkata admission first, the second list on the official site at www.ladybrabourne.com. The college has conducted the admission process for the students to get admission in the three years BA, BSC course in Lady Brabourne College. It recently declares the merit list on the official site. So the students who applied to the college for admission can check their merit list on the official site.

Lady Brabourne College Merit List 2020:

The Lady Brabourne College established in July 1939 by the government of West Bengal. It is one of the premier institutions for Women’s education in India. The college affiliated with the University of Kolkata. The College provides various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. It is a state government administered college and it one of the most cosmopolitan localities of the city. The Administrative head, the principal, professor Siuli Sarkar is assisted by the office staff while various committees formed by the Teachers Council and Concur with her on all administrative matters.

Kolkata Admission Second Merit list:

The Lady Brabourne College gave the provisional first, second and third merit list for the students who want to get admission in the courses of Honors such as English Honors, Microbiology, MSC, Geography, Mathematics, MA English, Physics, Zoology, etc. Students can get the merit admission list on the official site at www.ladybrabourne.com. This merit list declares with the name, rank, category, and index marks. After that, the college announced the first, second, and third merit list.

Lady Brabourne Admission Merit List 2020 at www.ladybrabourne.com:

Students who applied for the admission in the Lady Brabourne College they can check their merit 2020 declared by the college on the official site at www.ladybrabourne.com. The College provides admission to the various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by the college. The University announces the provisional first, second and third merit list and then after starting the admission process. To get more details about the Lady Brabourne College admission candidates to visit the official site.

Name of the College: Lady Brabourne College, Kolkata

Post Category: Lady Brabourne College Merit List 2020 announced Kolkata admission first-second list

How to check Lady Brabourne College Merit List 2020?

Students who applied for the Admission on the Lady Brabourne College Admission 2020 they first visit the official site at www.ladybrabourne.com. Then on the homepage search link and click on the “Lady Brabourne College Merit List 2020”. Then click on the admission to UG & PG then you will get the merit list for all subjects.

Lady Brabourne College Merit List 2020

Official site: www.ladybrabourne.com