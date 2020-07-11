Lady A says that lawsuit by name is “white privilege”

Singer Anita White, who was sued by a country group over the use of the name Lady A, says the band is using her white privilege against her.

The band, previously called Lady Antebellum, filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday seeking a ruling that its use of the “Lady A” brand does not violate White’s use of the same name. The gang does not ask for compensation.

The Grammy-winning group of white Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood changed their name last month, saying they regretted not taking into consideration Antebellum’s association with slavery. Antebellum refers to the period before the American Civil War.

White, who is black, told Rolling Stone magazine in an article published Friday that she felt she was being erased. The singer noted that she has been performing as Lady A for over 20 years.

“They say they are allies and that they wanted to change their name to the racist connotation, and they sue a black woman for the new name,” White told the publication.

White said that in negotiations with the gang over the use of the name he requested $ 10 million, of which he would use half to change his brand and the other to donate it to charitable organizations of his choice, including some associated with the Black Lives movement. Matter.

“I have to change my brand, I don’t want to have to share a name with you and you shouldn’t have just a little warning,” White said. “I wanted my name, all I wanted was to keep my name in the blues genre doing what I do. I shouldn’t submit to (the band’s) will because they have money, ”he said.

The lawsuit states that the group requested to register the name “Lady A” since 2010.