(Registration) Ladli Scheme Delhi: Application Form | Ladli Yojana Delhi

The Delhi government has implemented a scheme for the people who are living in Delhi only. This scheme about improving women’s role in society. We all know that the part of women is minor in our society.

The women are facing so many problems in society. The people are ignoring the power of the women. With the help of this scheme, the women will get financial assistance from the government. Under this scheme, the Delhi government will provide financial assistance to the women.

The government will help through financial assistance to the girls or family of the girls. Many families with low income can not survive will get financial assistance from the Delhi government. The financial assistance will help the women to survive.

Delhi government’s Ladli Scheme:

The Delhi government will give financial assistance to the girls and family of the girls. The financial incentive will help the girls or family of the girls will help them to live their life.

They can use their financial incentive in the education of the girl’s child. We all know that the education rate in girls is less than boys in India. The government will improve the education rate in the girl’s child through this scheme.

The people will get encouraged to give birth to a girl child. The people will enable them to take advantage of the scheme, and they can get financial assistance from the government.

This scheme will also increase the sex ration in the state and nation also. With the help of the scheme, the people can run all the expenses of the girl’s birth and education expenses also. The family will not have to give the money for the eduction of the girl’s child so that the people will encourage to give the girl’s childbirth.

The Main Objective of the Delhi government’s Ladli scheme:

Under this scheme, the government will give financial assistance to the girl child. At the time of birth, the people have to register the birth of the girl’s child, and they will get the financial incentive on the birth of the girl’s child.

With the help of the financial support of the government, the people can educate their girl child, and they do not have to pay the fees for the education of the girl child.

However, the poverty level of many families is high. Because of lack of money, they do not educate their girls’ child and so that the education level and literacy level in the girls is less. Under this scheme, the Delhi government will totally benefit to each girl’s child family with Rs.35,000.

Benefits of the Delhi government’s Ladli Scheme:

The family of the girl’s child can use this expanse when the girls’ child reaches the age of 18 years. After 18 years, the family can use this money in the higher education of the girl or as marriage expense f the girl.

The launched of the scheme will make the family of the girl child make them educate and let her marry the proper person. Many families will not use their money in the education of the girl child if the people get the financial incentive for the growth of the girls’ child.

Eligibility Criteria of the scheme: