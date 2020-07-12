LADAMA returns with feminist music for these times

NEW YORK – The alternative collective LADAMA delves into feminism and social activism in their second studio album, “Oye mujer”.

The 10-cut album, released under the independent label Six Degrees Records after a brief delay due to the pandemic, includes two tracks in English, two in Portuguese and six in Spanish, with a combination of Afro-Brazilian and Latin American rhythms – from bolero to reggaeton a la arrocha and merengue – which reflect the multicultural origin of its members.

With titles like “Nobreza”, “Misterio” and “Inmigrante”, she channels female empowerment in the face of global crises such as the destruction of the environment and immigration policies. And, for its members, it could not come at a more opportune moment.

“We never imagined that there was going to be a pandemic and that the album was going to make so much sense,” Colombian Daniela Serna (happy voice / drummer) said from her home in Bogotá, in a recent interview conducted via Zoom with her colleagues: the Venezuelan María “Mafer Bandola” González Olivo (voice / bandola llanera), the Brazilian Lara Klaus (voice / drums) and the American Sara Lucas (voice / guitar), each from another corner of the continent.

“In the end, the message is: there is a collective consciousness in humanity that crosses us, but it must be activated. You can’t just sit and watch the train pass over other people, “added Serna.

The album follows “LADAMA” from 2017, his debut album, from which songs such as “Porro maracatu” and “Agreste” emerge.

“Hey woman” was recorded before the pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, under the production of Kassin (Jorge Ben, Bebel Gilberto, Caetano Veloso). It features the participation of New York bassist Pat Swoboda, and guests such as Betsayda Machado and Mesticanto (Venezuela), Spok and Lucas dos Prazeres (Brazil), and Eliot Krimsky (United States).

It opens with “Mystery”, an ode to sexuality that promotes self-love and the satisfaction of women.

“It talks about this point of empowerment that we are having on our bodies and how that emancipation has to be translated … into music and the music industry, because talking about female sexuality is something very common in the industry, but almost all the songs that speak of our bodies objectify us and are created from the vision of man, ”said Serna.

It also includes the first single “Nobreza”, a song in Portuguese released on May 22 – with an animated video due to the restrictions of social distancing – that highlights the joy of the people of Brazil despite the vicissitudes: “People who fight daily to do their own thing but never lose faith, ”said her interpreter and co-author, Klaus.

The topic was born during a two-week residency in Massachusetts, where they met for the sole purpose of writing.

Mafer, who interprets the merengue “Immigrant”, highlighted it as “a vindication” of the image of compound migration in moments of tension on the borders of Colombia, the United States and Brazil.

“Immigrant, brave walker, forced to learn without time on hand,” says part of his chorus.

It is the first song she performs as the main vocalist, animated by her classmates. And also the first meringue of the group, which sought to give it an original touch, including clarinet instead of trumpets. “It is a very interesting game,” said the Venezuelan.

LADAMA was born out of the need to inspire underprivileged youth. Serna said that when they met in 2014 at a music camp, Mafer told them about the girls and adolescents in her neighborhood who became pregnant, a common problem in poor areas of Latin America and other parts of the world.

“She wanted to come up with something to counter that,” Serna said. “That seeing us with our instruments could be an example of a different reference and that they say ‘well, my reality and my future does not have to be a mother, but it can be being a musician and traveling, alone’ … That it was like the need for LADAMA to be born ”.

For Lucas, the American from the quartet, joining the collective felt “very organic” from the start. She does not speak Spanish like the others, but they share the universal language of music.

“All of our music is deeply rooted in the Afro-indigenous traditions of the Americas and my experience is the same, since being from the southern United States, from Saint Louis, I grew up with blues and jazz and gospel music and grew up in an oral and improvisational tradition as well. He said in English. “So for me it is not unreasonable to be able to work with people from other cultures, even if the music is a little different.”

For Mafer, the important thing has been to maintain an original and organic sound through the years.

“We have been fortunate to work with collaborators – in this case producers, managers, record label, advertisers – who have allowed us to be,” he said. “We haven’t had to swear to fit into something (more).”