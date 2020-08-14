La serie Avatar: The Legend of Korra llega a Netflix

Screenshot by Corinne Reichert / CNET



Netflix revealed on Tuesday, July 21, that it will add the animated series Avatar: The Legend of Korra (2012-2014) to the platform streaming as of August 14, 2020. Once comes to just two months after its predecessor series, Avatar: The Last Airbender, That broadcasts on Netflix since May 2020. All four seasons of the animated series are now available at if you want to see it immediately. (CBS All Access belongs to ViacomCBS, a corporation of which CNET and CNET en Español are also part). Once is also broadcast on .

The series originally aired from 2012 to 2014 on Nickelodeon and later on Nick.com, and is about Aang’s successor, Korra, and his friends Mako, Asami, and Bolin. Some characters from the previous series such as Katara, Toph and Zuko also reappear.

Its story is set 70 years after the original series; Korra, 17, learns to master the four elements: water, earth, fire and air. The plot takes place mainly in Republic City, the capital of a new nation founded by Aang after the events of the first series.

Netflix is ​​also producing a reboot with actors from Avatar: The Last Airbender, featuring original series co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. The series with actors was announced in 2018, but it has not been revealed who will be part of its cast or what its premiere date will be.