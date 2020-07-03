LA Phil and Dudamel present ambitious online youth program

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association presents YOLA National At Home, a series of open source courses, master classes with LA Phil musicians, project-based learning, and opening speeches by Gustavo Dudamel and Thomas Wilkins, to be offered July 10 to 31 through Zoom and YouTube Live.

YOLA Nacional En Casa took place after the cancellation of the previously scheduled YOLA National Festival and the YOLA National Symposium due to Covid-19. The program is free and open to youth and adults who register here.

The series is an extension of LA Phil’s YOLA (short for Youth Orchestra Los Angeles), which was a distinctive initiative of artistic and musical director Gustavo Dudamel. Through its YOLA and YOLA Nacional initiatives, LA Phil seeks to empower youth from populations that have historically been excluded from intensive musical training, and to develop a community of musicians and educators committed to social justice at the local, national and international.

YOLA National includes three programmatic elements: the YOLA National Festival (an intensive summer learning program and first-rate ensemble), the YOLA National Institute (intensive training for young musicians interested in pursuing a career in music) and the National Symposium on YOLA (call for key actors of programs inspired by El Sistema).

YOLA Nacional En Casa combines and refocuses these programmatic elements to offer online learning opportunities, selected broadcasts and interactive experiences to young and adult musicians.

Participants, which include students, educators, supporters, and administrators, will share innovative practices with each other and hear from members of the LA Phil family, as well as leading voices in the creative development youth and El Sistema fields. This year, in addition to holding talks on music, learning and social justice, the program will focus on the concepts of identity and how it impacts the learning and development of young people.

The sessions will be organized in five series:

-Opening speeches: Talks with members of the YOLA family.

-Voices from the community: Conversations with a panel made up of guests who will discuss topics taken from the content areas of YOLA Nacional.

-Ideas for teaching: Practical and interactive training for teachers and teaching artists.

-Explorations of trajectories: Moderated talks with artists and professionals about their origins, education, professional development and how they approach their work.

Young Artist Series: Youth-focused content for musicians in El Sistema and orchestral-inspired fields, including hands-on music training.