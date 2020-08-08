La mejor consola para 2020: PS4 vs. Xbox One vs. Switch

The next generation of video game console arrives at the end of the year, with the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X making its triumphant appearance in stores. You should expect them to turn into the classic unobtainable holiday gift, as there will be few units available for sellers online.

In any case, as exciting as those consoles seem, the current gaming landscape is perhaps stronger than ever. The Switch, which debuted in March 2017, is Nintendo’s biggest hit since the Wii, with its unique ability to let you play games on your TV or on the go. And anyone who buys games for the PS4 or Xbox One can rest assured that it will work on the PS5 or Xbox Series X (respectively) in the future.

Make no mistake, you don’t need a dedicated console to play games these days. PCs are the best way to enjoy games with all the graphic details turned on (at least for gamers with deeper pockets and the patience to tweak settings and optimize controls). And the “gaming as a service “is now available in the form of Apple Arcade, as well as game streaming services like Microsoft’s Project xCloud and Google’s Stadia: those options are expected to increase in the future as 5G and superfast broadband become more normal.

But if you’re locked up at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and looking for a less passive distraction than watching hours and hours of television, shelling out between $ 200 and $ 300 on a console plug-and-play it has a certain appeal. We’ve updated our recommendations in today’s gaming market, targeting the big three platforms – Switch, PS4, and Xbox One – along with some affordable retro options, too.

Just take one important caveat in mind: demand for all three platforms has risen to unprecedented levels due to the same pandemic, making them harder to buy than at any time since their launch. Don’t be afraid to go for used or reconditioned models, and pay nothing more than the list price.

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET The Switch lacks flashy visuals and many of the red-bone gamer triple-A titles (like Red Dead Redemption 2, or the next Cyberpunk 2077) that you do find on the Xbox One and PS4. But you’ll be too busy playing a long list of Nintendo exclusive franchises like Zelda, Mario, and Animal Crossing to worry. Unlike rival consoles, you can also go from playing on the TV to playing on the go, just by placing it in or out of the included charging dock. Therefore, although you are unlikely to take a plane in the middle of a pandemic, you can move from room to room if other members of your family need the television. READ Sonos Announces New Sonos Five and Sonos: Sub Yes, there are a lot of great old NES and SNES games out there, as well as a host of kiddie titles like Pokémon and Minecraft, but Switch has more M-rated games like Wolfenstein II and The Witcher 3 compared to all previous Nintendo. (Yes, Fortnite is also here). The only problem? The Switch has been nearly impossible to buy for months, which is why many people have opted for the Switch Lite (see below).

Aloysius Low/CNET The PlayStation 4 has outsold the Xbox One in sales since it debuted in November 2013, and for good reason: the PS4 started out at a lower price point and focused on producing a great gaming experience, with an impressive roster of exclusive franchises like God of War, Uncharted, Spider-Man and The Last of Us, neither of which is available on Xbox or Switch. (The game is essential for the PS4, but it can also play Blu-ray discs and receive Netflix, Hulu, HBO, or most other popular entertainment apps.) In addition, the PS4 has the best virtual reality integration of the current trio of consoles, thanks to the PlayStation VR add-on. Although there is a PS4 Pro model that offers better graphics in some games, if you are going to buy a PS4 so close to the launch of its successor it may be better to buy the current “slim” version of the PS4, which is remarkably compact and maintains all functions. . Unfortunately, with millions of entertainment-hungry people trapped in this confinement, even this old PS4 is almost impossible to find, and you should note that it sold for $ 200 on Black Friday past – consider this if you find it for a price closer to US $ 300, and especially if it does not include titles. Fortunately, any game you buy should work on the PS5, which offers a much cleaner upgrade path than the last PlayStation replacement cycle (no, you can’t play PS3 games on the PS4, unless you spend on a subscription to PlayStation Now).

Sarah Tew/CNET The Xbox One appeared in 2013 and its line of exclusive games does not reach those of the PS4. As Microsoft focuses more on the upcoming Xbox Series X, it has dropped production on the Xbox One X (which enables 4K gaming) and the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition (which lacked an optical drive). The remaining option, the Xbox One S, is still much better than previous Xbox One models for three main reasons: First, it has a smaller chassis; In non-game related entertainment options, it beats the PS4 as it can play 4K HDR Blu-rays; and lastly, it works seamlessly with infrared universal remotes. READ ‘Siesta Key’: Here’s Who Will Be in Season 3, Including This ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Last and most importantly, there is the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. In addition to enabling online multiplayer options, this subscription service opens the door to access dozens of additional titles at no extra cost. That includes upcoming Microsoft titles, like the next Halo Infinite and Psychonauts 2. Microsoft is also promoting a program called Smart Delivery, which will automatically locate versions of games that are optimized for Series X from its cloud library, if it updates then you shouldn’t need to buy back specific titles to watch them in the next generation. Additionally, Microsoft is even extending its Project xCloud online gaming service to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers at no extra cost. This means that at some point you will be able to play streaming versions of many titles through phones and laptops, as long as you have good broadband service.

Marta Franco / CNET The Switch Lite can’t connect to a TV like the regular Switch can, and it also has a smaller screen. But it allows you to play 99 percent of the same games and costs $ 100 less. For many – especially now that we are locked up at home – the inability to connect to the television could be the ultimate handicap. But on the other hand, the Switch Lite can be found in stock at no exorbitant extra price, unlike the other consoles mentioned above. For that reason alone, it is worth considering.



Retro options



And for gamers who came of age in the 1980s and 1990s, reliving the days of 8-, 16-, and 32-bit gaming is the electronic equivalent of revisiting your grandmother – returning to a carefree world where your biggest problem was that a princess was in another castle. Now it’s easier than ever to reproduce your memories from Atari, Nintendo, Sega, and even Turbografx 16, if you did just that. There are only two things to keep in mind: These old games are probably less fun than you remember, and they are definitely much more difficult and unforgiving than almost any modern game.

Sarah Tew/CNET



Unfortunately, the beloved NES Mini and the SNES Mini They have already been discontinued, but you will find most of these games available for download at no additional charge on the Nintendo Switch Online Service (for $ 20 per year). The Nintendo 2DS / 3DS platform, meanwhile, is also a haven for retro games, if you can find the cartridges you’re looking for. But that system is evicted since Nintendo has focused on the Switch; new games are basically non-existent and good luck finding anything other than used or refurbished hardware. (Pro tip: go for the 2DS XL, which was the best iteration of that platform.)

With that said, there are a couple of current retro consoles that allow you to grab dozens of titles in one go for between $ 50 and $ 100. If nostalgia is your thing, this could help you kill time until you find an Xbox, PlayStation or Switch in a store.

Sarah Tew/CNET Sega’s answer to the NES and SNES Mini is quite a winner. Like those now-non-existent Nintendo options, this micro console includes two old controllers (like the old days, they’re hardwired) and an easy HDMI connection for hooking up to any modern TV. There are 42 built-in old games, and that’s the list you’ll want to refer to: if you go back to playing Ecco the Dolphin, Toejam and Earl, Virtual Fighter 2 and Altered Beast it’s your idea of ​​a good time, so of course this is the way. Just keep in mind that this unit often sells for $ 50 (that’s the price to expect), and console owners would be better off buying the Sega Genesis Classics, a fantastic $ 30 retro collection for Xbox, PS4 or Switch that offers 51 titles, many of which you’ll find on the Genesis Mini.

Evercade This new handheld console has a 4.3-inch screen (reminiscent of Sony’s excellent PSP) and carries cartridges that pack collections of retro games by publisher, each of which costs about $ 20 and features up to 20 games. It starts with the $ 80 Atari package or the $ 100 Evercade Premium package, which adds Data East and Interplay cartridges. Visit the Evercade site for the full breakdown of which games are on which cartridge, but this system has more to do with rarely seen Atari 7800 and Lynx titles – you won’t find any Nintendo games here. Still, this portable device is a pleasant surprise: unlike the Switch Lite, you can also connect the game to the TV screen. But since external controllers are not supported, you will need a long HDMI cable and a mini-HDMI-to-HDMI dongle for the connection to work.