‘La Llorona’ is scarier than ever in this reinvention with social nuances

“La Llorona”, which can be seen from this weekend on the Shudder platform, is Jayro Busta’s third feature film (“Ixcanul”, “Temblores”) and his first foray into the horror genre. But it should not be expected for this that the already renowned Guatemalan filmmaker has abandoned the deep social interests that have been present in all his work here.

And it is that, under the guise of the school of scares and a popular Latin American legend, the filmmaker has built a powerful denunciation tape (the critics have been extremely positive) in which an already elderly military leader is put on trial for genocide while in his own home he faces both the harassment of the protesters who demand his sentence and that of a mysterious female figure who torments him at night.

“The three films that I have made have a unity of discourse, because they refer to three insults that highlight the social gap of discrimination and separatism that exists in Guatemala,” the director told us through a telephone connection. “This topic was the most difficult to deal with, because it is a topic we don’t want to talk about; and when someone does, they are accused of being a communist or a guerrilla. People pretend that things will simply be forgotten if they are not mentioned.

“Taking these elements into account, and the fact that the Latin American public is very reluctant to auteur cinema and to those that deal with social issues, it seemed to me that the best thing was to dress the film with a genre that could be associated with entertainment, and it was so the idea of ​​working with La Llorona as the axis of this message came up, ”added the director.

The use of terror also allows the same message to not feel didactic or militant. “I think that drama also allows us to do something similar, but the problem of war victims in my country is so hard that it lent itself to a treatment of magical realism, that kind of escape that we have always had in Latin America when we cannot find the right adequate responses in governments and economic powers, ”explained Bustamante.

Fear as a strategy

Be that as it may, using terror in this way can be risky, because it is a genre with very jealous fans, as evidenced by comments under the trailer on YouTube that question the alterations to details of the myth (and that we will not reveal here because that would be falling into the ‘spoilers’).

“I am not a defender of the genre, so I do not have any line to respect before the fans,” emphasized the filmmaker. “There are many horror films that I love, but the beauty of a director is being able to travel from one genre to another with total freedom. In addition, if the folklore legends are not revisited, they will end up dying, especially since the ones we have are loaded with moral values ​​that are completely obsolete, because they defend virginity, machismo and keep women locked up in the house ”.

At the Latin American level, the best known exponent of cinematographic terror with social tendencies at present is the Mexican Guillermo del Toro, although his two most representative films of this branch (“El espinazo del diablo” and “El laberinto del pan”) do not they were developed in their country of origin, if not in Spain, and had Franco’s fascism as their main enemy.

“As social work, I studied a lot the way Del Toro films, but I did not do it because I had seen it before, but as a strategy to know how this message could go further,” Bustamante resumed. “We did a practical and quantitative study in Guatemala to understand what type of cinema our audience was consuming, and we found that it was superheroes and horror films. We later deduced that La Llorona is almost a heroine for us, and at the same time an icon of horror, which made her perfect in our project ”.

The references that came later came from Japanese cinema (which is especially noticeable in the presentation of Alma, the alter ego of La Llorona, played by María Mercedes Coroy) and from productions of the ’70s. “‘The Shining’ was essential, because it shows in a great way the confinement in a house and teaches you how to keep your characters there,” commented the director.

Mirror of reality

Anyone who knows anything about the recent history of Guatemala will recognize in the main villain of “La Llorona” (a military general named Enrique Monteverde and played by Julio Díaz) Efraín Rios Montt, the bloodthirsty dictator who was blamed for perpetrating crimes against Humanity during his presidential term in the early 1980s, but who died of natural causes before being convicted. On that side, this movie can be seen as a fictional revenge or a necessary reckoning.

“That may be a first reading, but the real reading is to kill the dictator, the all-powerful macho, that system of oppression from which we have not emerged,” said our interviewee. “It is also putting in their place a generation that did not earn the respect we are giving them, because people keep saying ‘it is true that my father was racist, sexist and homophobic, but he was very good people'”.

In real life, Ríos Montt left behind a widow and daughter who continue to defend the idea of ​​a patriarch who does not deserve to be seen as a war criminal because he is supposedly a national hero. “I do not know if they have seen my film,” admitted Bustamante, before revealing that the work could only be exhibited for four days in theaters of his country due to the arrival of the pandemic, although it has just come out there online.

Despite the sensitivity of the subject, the director has not received direct threats for telling this story, although he assures that at some point government obstacles were put in place to prevent the filming. “Now everything is much more indirect,” he said. “What worries me the most is that what one does continues to be taken as a political attack, ignoring that art is a mirror of society and a particular expression of whoever does it.”

In full possession

As in “Ixcanul”, the new film gives generous participation to the Mayan community, whose representatives appear in the roles corresponding to domestic employees (including Alma’s), and also has the important endorsement of the activist and winner of the Nobel Peace Prize Rigoberta Menchu; But in reality, and even beyond what happens with Monteverde, the decisive character is that of the wife of the general himself, magnificently played by Margarita Kenefic.

“I wanted to transform La Llorona from her macho side, take away that thing that she laments because a man left her and also kills her children,” explained Bustamante. “I also didn’t want to present him as a monster, the way Hollywood has done it, and on that side, Dracula served me a lot, who has always been represented with a great level of elegance.”

“On the other hand, the idea that La Llorona is a lost soul who cannot do anything to you was respected, but in our case she can possess the women around her to seek in them the empathy she needs to end this system phallocratic, attacking them from their own fears and from the shells they have built ”, he continued. “In that sense, the one most to blame is the wife, a silent accomplice of the dictator who could only change if someone gets into her heart.”

Bustamante, who currently lives between Paris and Guatemala City, continues to write stories since his quarantine, which surprised him in his home country; but it faces the fact that all of them involve many characters and, therefore, many actors, which would considerably hinder its production in times like the ones we live in.

“I hope this happens soon, because I do not want to be forced to make a movie with a single character stuck in an apartment,” he reflected before laughing with a hint of sadness. “We are all waiting for the moment when we can get back together, without being afraid of each other.”